Danforth Advisors Adds Risk and Insurance Management to Range of Strategic and Operational Support Services for Life Science Companies

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC today introduced a suite of risk management services to help life science companies assess and mitigate internal and external risk with flexibility and sector-informed expertise, including the design and implementation of the right combination of insurance policies. The new services complement the company’s capabilities in areas such as CFO advisory, clinical contracting, IPO preparation and mergers & acquisitions – enabling lock-step coordination between key business functions with a holistic view of the client’s operations and needs.



Danforth’s risk management services are customized and variable in level of engagement, ranging from distinct projects through on-going management and reporting. As a result, life science companies can activate the right resources at the right time and scale accordingly as their needs change – whether requiring an enterprise-level assessment of insurance coverages, safeguarding against competitive risks or initiating a clinical trial.

“With our broad view inside hundreds of life science companies, we’ve gained significant institutional knowledge of their challenges and how to solve them at each stage of their journey,” said Chris Connors, chief executive officer of Danforth Advisors. “Risk and insurance management intersect with many of the responsibilities we undertake for clients, and these services are a natural extension of the work we do to help them operate at their best.”

Danforth’s risk management programs include the following deliverables, among others.

applying an insider’s perspective in the assessment of insurance needs, including policies, terms and conditions, limits and premiums – to ensure the right tapestry of coverages SWAT Analysis – to understand the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, both internally and externally

Additional information is available at https://www.danforthadvisors.com/resources/danforth-risk-management/.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the financial and operational backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation, post-public SEC compliance, risk and insurance management, clinical business operations management and strategic and operational human resources. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 750 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional bases in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.