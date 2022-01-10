Multi-Million Dollar Equipment Auction Event: Surplus Assets Formerly Used in Honeywell's N95 Mask Production

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Branford Group ("Branford"), in partnership with Heritage Global Partners ("HGP"), announced today they will conduct a series of webcast auctions and private sales of surplus assets formerly used for Honeywell's N95 mask production. Honeywell operated two certified N95 mask manufacturing facilities in Smithfield, Rhode Island and Phoenix, Arizona. The offering contains pristine equipment, all of which was purchased new in 2020. Branford and HGP are currently accepting pre-auction offers on all items.

Scott Lonkart, Vice President and Partner at Branford stated, "To say this is a unique buying opportunity is an understatement. In my 30 years in the business, I have never seen such well-maintained, 'like-new' equipment that can be utilized across such a wide variety of industries. From mask making to plastics to electronic assembly, there is something here for everyone."

The first Webcast sale will be conducted January 19 at 12:00 p.m. (EST), including equipment from Honeywell's Rhode Island facility followed by a second Webcast sale for the Arizona facility, taking place February 17 at 10:00 a.m. (PST).

David Barkoff, Senior Vice President with Heritage Global Partners stated, "The concerning spike in COVID cases, the like-new condition of the assets, as well as the wide appeal for this type of equipment should be a great opportunity for the global buying community. This is a rare chance, especially with long lead times and supply chain issues, to procure such great manufacturing equipment immediately."

Spectacular Key assets available include:

Numerous Branson 2000X Series Ultrasonic Plastic Welding Systems, 2500-watt (yr. 2020)

Numerous Branson 2000X Series Rotary Ultrasonic Plastic Welding Assembly Systems, 4000-watt (yr. 2020)

Numerous Dukane iQ Series Ultrasonic Plastic Welding System, 2500-watt (yr. 2020)

Ace Controls Honeywell N95 Nose Clip & Print Systems, Featuring: (4) Dukane 2024.2Q-P10.S Ultrasonic Plastic Welding System (yr. 2020) and (2) Fanuc SR 3iA Robots

Calvary Robotics Honeywell N95 Nose Clip & Print Systems, Featuring: (3) Branson 2000X Series Ultrasonic Plastic Welding Systems (yr. 2020)

Markem Touch Dry High Resolution 5200 Inkjet Coder/Printers (yr. 2020)

Complete sale details for both auctions, including the Lot Catalog with equipment photos and descriptions, as well as, registration details can be found on Branford's website. https://www.thebranfordgroup.com

About The Branford Group

The Branford Group is a recognized leader in surplus industrial auction, disposition, and valuation services throughout the world. Its experienced team of certified and accredited auctioneers and appraisers buy, sell, and value nearly all types of assets including equipment, inventories, turnkey businesses, real estate, and intellectual property from a broad range of industries.

About HGP

Heritage Global Partners, Inc. Is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. and one of the world's largest industrial auction firms, providing asset valuation, acquisition and disposition services.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Media Contact

The Branford Group

Ali Wade, 203-483-2220

Director of Marketing

awade@thebranfordgroup.com

