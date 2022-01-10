Exela Technologies Continues Velocity of DMR and DrySign Growth in Q4

DMR customer growth and DrySign® user growth continues with DMR growing 44% and DrySign growing 135% against prior period



France and Germany slated for DrySign launch in Q1

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, today announced that its Digital Mailroom (“DMR”) and DrySign® offerings within the Digital Assets Group (“DAG”) delivered another strong quarter of new customers and users in the fourth quarter of 2021. DMR achieved customer growth of 44% while DrySign user growth reached 135% against prior quarter.

DrySign had a particularly strong quarter as the uptake in SMBs and individual users accelerated to exceed internal estimates. Growth also accelerated across new geographies and the company is positioned for further expansion into the two largest markets in the EU, France and Germany, this quarter.

During Q4 2021, Exela launched Remote Notarization (“RON”), an online notarization solution. While RON works as a standalone product, it also integrates with DMR and DrySign. The Company continues to onboard notaries daily for RON.

“We are very encouraged by the growth trends in our digital assets group. Enterprise and SMB customers alike continue to embrace DMR and DrySign as the world continues to adapt to a highly remote, online way of operating. We look forward to seeing the benefit of network effects as user growth continues to accelerate,” said Exela’s president, Suresh Yannamani.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 17,500 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

