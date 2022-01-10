The House of LR&C to Present at the ICR Conference 2022

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The House of LR&C today announced its participation at the ICR Conference 2022 , held virtually on January 10-12, 2022. Christine Day, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by CNBC Retail Reporter Lauren Thomas, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET.



Created in 2020 on the foundation of love, respect and care, The House of LR&C was started by Day, alongside married moguls, Ciara and Russell Wilson. Built with community in mind, the group’s mission is to democratize the retail industry, by making it inclusive, participatory and sustainable. Since establishing marque brands such as Good Man Brand , LITA by Ciara , and Human Nation , The House drives toward a triple bottom line (people, planet and profit). As a proud Public Benefit Corporation and B-Corp Pending company, The House has also worked to implement the United Nations’ Sustainability Principles as its “True North.” And for every purchase made within The House of LR&C’s brands, the Company donates 3% of net revenue to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to lead with a “why not you” attitude.

Most recently, The House closed a $7M+ oversubscribed convertible note offering with participating investors including Harlem Capital, Ames Watson, Darco Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and MTC (More than Capital). The Company plans to leverage this investment to execute on its primary growth initiatives, including building on its strong DTC capabilities and expanding its brick and mortar presence with experiential retail offerings.

“At The House of LR&C we sought to create a new concept in retail with a focus on community, sustainability, and positive impact,” said Day. “We have a differentiated retail model, with investors who are focused on the importance of diversity and impact, such as Harlem Capital, a fund seeking to change the face of entrepreneurship by investing in diverse founders. We’re proud of the success we’ve been able to accomplish to date and look forward to utilizing our recent funding to continue growing areas of the business that allow us to connect with consumers and meet them where they are today in new, innovative ways.”

“Christine and her management team are one of the strongest teams we have seen to date, with experience and balance that is rare at the early stages,” said Henri Pierre-Jacques of Harlem Capital. “They have built an eight-figure fashion house – and we are thrilled to join them on the journey to take sustainable fashion to the next level. It is clear that brands truly embody Ciara and Russell’s vision, which we believe uniquely positions them for success.”

About The House of LR&C

The House of LR&C was built to democratize the retail industry with a mission to impact our people and the planet - change the way we do fashion, make it inclusive and participatory. How we buy. How we source. How we market. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design & fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, CEO, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that showed the world that genuine compassion, connectivity, and doing good for our planet are table stakes. The House of LR&C brands include Good Man Brand, Human Nation and LITA by Ciara. We are proudly B-Corp Pending and are choosing to live into United Nations’ Sustainability Principles as our True North. Welcome into The House of LR&C. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com .

