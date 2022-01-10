Avra, Inc. (AVRN) Acquires Cutting Edge Equipment Needed to Capture Larger Piece Of the Huge Unmet Back Pain Therapeutics Market

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Avra, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVRN), which recently merged with Springs Rejuvenation (“Spring”), a Chamblee, Georgia based anti-aging and stem cell center focusing on stem cell therapy, today announced that it has procured cutting edge equipment to offer treatments to a large number of low back pain sufferers that it has previously had to turn away. Acquisition of two C-arm, high definition 3D imaging for direct visualization of the injection point, will allow the Company to serve the previously unmet and growing patient pool, which should positively impact the Company’s additional revenues beginning immediately upon their installation.

Low back and knee pain tops all US healthcare spending. The American Medical Association announced an estimated cost at $87.6 billion annually. With at least 1 in 4 Americans experiencing significant, chronic back pain.

Dr. Charles A. Pereyra, the founder of Springs Rejuvenation Stem Cell Therapy, said: “Springs Rejuvenation is incredibly excited to announce it will now have access one of the only stem cell products to be awarded an initial new drug (IND) status from the FDA for both knee and back pain. The new drug will utilize a Wharton’s jelly matrix composed of a high concentration of both exosomes and MSC cells (undifferentiated stem cells). Signature Biologics and Chord for Life are unique in their rigorous standards for cell harvesting and laboratory quality, which have ultimately led the FDA to approve the IND.”

DR. Pereyra continued: “The ability to treat back pain is a game changer. Since opening our office in Atlanta, upwards to 30-40 percent of all calls we received were requests for back pain procedures. Due to the lack of technology and product we’ve been unable to accommodate this patient group. Utilizing a C-arm in conjunction with an IND approved stem cell product will allow us to deliver cells directly into the area of injury. Vastly different than the current mainstay treatment of cortisone and lidocaine injections, in which the goal is to mask pain, at the expense of causing accelerated bone decay and further cartilage damage, stem cells rapidly reduce inflammation, treating the patient’s pain, whilst bone growth and cartilage repair is facilitated through cell-to-cell signaling, cell proliferation, and modification of gene expression for repair. In short, I’m excited to expand Springs' reach to new patients, but even more so to have the opportunity to actually treat patients effectively.”

He concluded: “We expect the first C-arm to be installed in our GA office in Mid-January, and the second one in our South Florida office in February. All our future clinics will launch with this capacity in place, day one.”

About Springs Rejuvenation Inc.

At Springs Rejuvenation we strive to be at the cutting edge of regenerative medicine and anti-aging research. Our mission is to provide patients with individualized, state-of-the-art treatment, returning each patient to their natural mobility as quickly as possible.

With the goal of addressing the root cause of your pain, rather than just masking it. We want to help you achieve whole body health and rejuvenation. This will help you feel stronger, improve mood, look younger, heal faster and perform at the optimal level. Our patients have found both freedom from pain and improved quality of life.

Our professional staff is uniquely composed of physicians/researchers in the Stem Cell, Anti-Aging research and regenerative medicine, also including sports-related injuries and chronic joint pain.

Our Medical Director & Founder is Dr. Charles A. Pereyra, the founder of Springs Rejuvenation Stem Cell Therapy in Atlanta, GA (since 2018). He is our current lead clinical Physician and an expert in Stem Cell, Anti-Aging research and Regenerative medicine. Dr. Juan Pablo Nieto specializes in sports-related injuries as well as chronic joint pain. He has expertise experience with diagnostic ultrasound exams as well as joint and tendon injections with PRP, & prolotherapy. His highlights include caring/treating professional athletes: NBA Wizards & D1 level athletes from different multiple sports and presented research at national conferences.

For more information go to: https://springsrejuvenation.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AVRN/disclosure

Contact:

www.avrabiz.com

avrabiz21@gmail.com

678-387-3515