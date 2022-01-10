LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the below dates. If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, or you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.



Additionally, you can click on any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name Stock Ticker Join Class Period Start Class Period End Lead Plaintiff Deadline Faraday Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) Click Here 1/28/2021 11/15/2021 2/24/2022 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Click Here 3/27/2020 12/2/2021 2/22/2022 Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) Click Here 11/18/2020 11/19/2021 2/22/2022 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Click Here 5/5/2020 11/1/2021 2/22/2022