Global Smart Noise Monitoring Market Size - Forecast to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Noise Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. The smart noise monitoring market will grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing adoption of cloud-based system for remote monitoring, rising requirement for noise monitoring for gunshot, rail transit, property noise management, tourist places, race track monitoring, mining, wind plant, petrochemical industry, rising demand for smart portable home based sensors to optimize profit and capacity on home properties, and rising risk of occupational/workplace hearing impairment.







Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, indoor segment is estimated to grow rapidly from 2022 to 2027

As per the application outlook, home security segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market

B2C stores segment will be growing with the highest growth rate in the market as per the business type classification

The Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific) region is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the smart noise monitoring market during the forecast period

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the smart noise monitoring market from 2022 to 2027

NoiseAware, Minut, Quietyme, Acoem, Roomonitor, Netatmo, Operto Connect Guest Technologies, Nuki, WoMaster, Urbiotica, Roomonitor, IoTSens, Alertify, BlueZoo, Inc., Hyper Tech, Noisemote, TNEI, Nevon Projects, CRYSOUND, and IoT SoundSensor are the key players in the smart noise monitoring market.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Indoor

Outdoor

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Smart Phone App & Web

Smart Noise Sensors/Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Home Security

Property Security

Medical Centers & Hospitals

Government

Business Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

B2B

B2C

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





