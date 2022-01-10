BrightInsight Announces Partnership with Sanofi to Bring to Market a Next Generation Digital Companion Application

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today a partnership with Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health, to bring to market a next generation digital companion application for one of Sanofi’s products. The BrightInsight® Platform has been selected to serve as the underlying infrastructure to accelerate continuous development of one of Sanofi’s best-in-class Software as a Medical Device.

Leveraging the BrightInsight® Platform, Sanofi’s digital companion application will provide easy access to patient services and support patients from therapy onboarding to chronic disease management with the aim to enhance patients’ healthcare experiences and outcomes. The solution is comprised of a patient mobile app, which integrates with third-party systems for the creation of a connected ecosystem, and will enable users to manage their complex conditions with custom profile and content, and step-by-step therapy administration guidance. The app will be available first in the U.S. and then launch across international markets.

“BrightInsight has a track record of partnering with innovative and forward-looking biopharma leaders like Sanofi, who understand the value created by regulated digital health solutions that support treatment,” said Kal Patel, MD, CEO & Co-Founder, BrightInsight. “Our deep experience launching Software as a Medical Device, regulatory expertise and robust platform enable us to support Sanofi’s goals of accelerating time to market and delivering an exceptional patient experience in a manner compliant to the various critical and complex regulatory, quality, privacy and security requirements.”

Emmanuel Frenehard, Global Head of Digital at Sanofi, indicated that BrightInsight was selected to help Sanofi build and launch Sanofi’s latest Software as a Medical Device, providing a disease management solution for one of its most important treatments. The partnership supports Sanofi’s digital strategy to create more engaging patient experiences with the goal to improve treatment outcomes.

About BrightInsight, Inc.

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics, and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software modules and a proven platform built under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy, and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

