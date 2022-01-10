Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Appoints Anastasia Mironova as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ARI) today announced the Board of Directors appointed Anastasia Mironova to the positions of Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of the Company.



“We are excited to welcome Anastasia to ARI, where she will bring a deep knowledge and understanding of our industry after spending more than 15 years in public accounting, focused on the commercial real estate finance sector,” said Stuart Rothstein, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. “We are confident her leadership and expertise will benefit the Company and our stockholders as we continue to grow ARI’s business.”

Prior to Ms. Mironova’s start, Stuart Rothstein, ARI’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer from the period in between the departure of Jai Agarwal at the end of January and Ms. Mironova’s start date, which is expected to be at the beginning of the second quarter of 2021.

Ms. Mironova joins ARI from BDO USA, LLP, where she served as a partner focused on public REITs and debt funds. Prior to BDO, Ms. Mironova spent 15 years at Deloitte (including her tenure in Deloitte & Touche LLP in the United States and Deloitte CIS in Russia), where her main area of focus was public mortgage REITs. Importantly, Ms. Mironova guided several clients in ARI’s industry through the implementation of many new accounting pronouncements and most recently, the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) standard. She graduated from the Finance Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation with a Masters in Finance and Credit. She is a Certified Public Accountant and is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Mironova also is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $481 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2021.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.apolloreit.com.

