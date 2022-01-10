CoPilot's 1-on-1 Coaching Raises $6 Million to Solve What Technology Can't

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoPilot announced today that it has raised a $6 million Series A funding round led by Hyde Park Venture Partners with participation from Maven Ventures, TenOneTen Ventures, Rise of the Rest, Sandalphon Capital, Alpha Edison, and Carnegie Mellon University. This round brings CoPilot's total funding to $10 million.

CoPilot is tackling challenges in human well-being that apps and software cannot: accountability, motivation, and self-confidence. CoPilot matches every client with a dedicated 1-on-1 coach tailored to their specific fitness and nutrition needs. CoPilot's diverse coaching staff can guide individuals through nearly any situation, from making exercise a habit to eating healthier to feeling more confident.

While CoPilot provides personalized workout programming and nutrition guidance, its unique value comes from the relationship that each client has with their coach and the emotional support and accountability that it provides. Clients get unlimited access to their coach via messaging and video calls for a flat rate of $99/mo.

Capitalizing on their staggering 1,800% growth over the past year, CoPilot plans to use this new funding to grow headcount by three-fold, expand marketing efforts, and add new functionality to their product, such as Android compatibility (currently only available for iOS) and in-depth nutrition tracking and support. CoPilot also aims to expand its executive leadership team with the addition of a VP Growth.

