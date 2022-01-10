Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on February 1, 2022. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com.



To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 3361948 or via the web at ir.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the internet broadcast will be available until Manhattan Associates' first quarter 2022 earnings release.

