EMCORE Corporation to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

ALHAMBRA, CA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, today announced that the management of EMCORE Corporation will present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 4:15 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/emkr/2250710 and a replay will be available at https://investor.emcore.com.



EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications.

