Unisync Announces Exclusive Body Scanning Partnership With 3DLOOK

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTCQX:“USYNF”) is pleased to announce the launch of a strategic technology partnership with 3DLOOK, the North American leader in hand-held mobile body scanning technology. The agreement will provide heightened performance, accuracy and innovation for “Perfect Size” garment recommendations to Unisync’s diverse customer base across all Managed Service Uniform Contracts, with exclusivity in the Canadian Managed Service industry sector.



Utilizing smartphone or tablet platforms, the 3DLOOK technology will provide the ability for Unisync’s end-users to accurately measure themselves within the comfort of their own home within two minutes without the need to undress to take the body scans. This technology enables sizing recommendations personalized for each employee for every garment that is available for them in their uniform range and will be launched as Unisync’s “Perfect Size” uniform solution.

“For many years we have been searching for a body scanning technology that will enable accurate scanning in order to correctly dress all of our contracted end-users with the best fitting uniform based upon their scanned size,” said CEO Matt Graham. “We have trialed many potential solutions over recent years, but most were either not accurate or were not overly user-friendly. In 3DLOOK we have finally found a solution that combines ease-of-use with accuracy and removes the need for in-person fitting sessions that are both time consuming and cost prohibitive,” claimed Matt Graham. “All of the algorithms linked to “Perfect Size” are built and created by the in-house Unisync team and will continue to evolve as it is rolled out to all of our current and new customer base.”

"Bringing innovation to this antiquated market isn’t easy, since the novelty completely changes the established fitting process and affects thousands of people across the uniform supply chain: from sales teams to end-wearers,” said Vadim Rogovskiy, CEO and co-founder at 3DLOOK. “We applaud the team at Unisync for having the foresight to use this innovation to ease the fitting process and enhance their own operations, pushing the whole industry to the tech-driven future."

About Unisync

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and offshore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP which has been producing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces and others for over 50 years.

UGL is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities with an established broad-based geographical footprint across Canada and into the US marketplace.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Matthew Graham

CEO

Investor relations contact:

Douglas F Good Executive Chairman at 778-370-1725 Email: investorrelations@unisyncgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release