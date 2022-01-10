NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Recognized as Top Neuromodulation Solution Provider in 2021

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, is named Top Neuromodulation Solution Provider in 2021 by MedTech Outlook magazine. NeuroStar is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder. With over 4.3 million treatments delivered and countless lives transformed, a recent publication shows that NeuroStar achieved a high response rate of 83% and remission rate of 62% (Sackeim, et al).



“We are grateful to be recognized as a leader in the neuromodulation space,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “Our goal is to offer a non-drug treatment to the millions of patients suffering from major depressive disorder – giving them a potential solution for a condition that can be challenging to manage. We are devoted to advancing our technology and spreading awareness to help change people’s lives.”

Along with the recognition is an article on MedicalTechOutlook.com, featuring NeuroStar’s technology, an overview of the programs and resources the company provides to physician practices and the vision for the company over the next five years.

To access the full list of the Top 10 Neuromodulation Solution Companies of 2021, visit MedTech Outlook here. For more information on NeuroStar, please visit neurostar.com

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

