Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) Market Worth USD 5.36 Billion by 2027 at 28.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Secure Access Services Edge Market information by Offering, by Organization Size, by Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 5.36 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 28.3% by 2027.

SASE Market Scope:

The global secure access services edge market is growing rapidly. Rising demand for secure access services edge (SASE) solutions to address growing data security needs and networking drives the market growth. With increased funding & support from the public & private organizations and venture capitalists, the market is expected to garner significant gains in the next few years.

Dominant Key Players on SASE Market Covered are:

VMware Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Fortinet Inc. (US)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (US)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US)

Zscaler Inc. (US)

Cato Networks Ltd. (Israel)

Cloudflare Inc. (US)

Versa Networks Inc. (US)

Broadcom Corporation (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Aryaka Networks Inc. (US)

McAfee Corp. (US)

Citrix Systems Inc. (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

SASE Market Drivers

Heightened Cybersecurity Awareness led by Increased High-Profile Breaches Drove the Market Gains.

Rising adoption of cloud environments among customers to secure seamless access to applications anywhere users work and gain operational efficiencies by simplifying deployment, management, and policy enforcement across all environments influence the market value. The wide digitization and automation in key industries, such as BFSI, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunications, and healthcare & government sectors, increase the need for network infrastructures enormously.

Besides, the rising demand for cloud networks and security boosts the growth of the market. Substantiating funding for cybersecurity and executive orders mandating focus from federal agencies allow SASE to garner vast prominence in the market space. Rise in the demand for software and support services continues to be a source of market strength. Also, booming cloud environment adoption would foster SASE sales and drive strong revenue growth during the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.

Despite ongoing supply chain challenges facing the broader technology market, secure access services edge security would transform networks. Digital transformation and the reliance on mobile and cloud computing are growing more than ever before. Now, SASE is capable of addressing evolving data security and networking issues. Nevertheless, growth in the adoption of cloud computing and high-performance computing technologies would accelerate the market growth throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, factors impeding the secure access services edge market's growth include high costs associated with the initial implementation of SASE solutions and lack of technical expertise required for designing the technology and integration with emerging technologies. Exponential improvements in remote work, digital transformation, and cloud use have opened up the need for SASE, meeting continued demand for speed and efficiency.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The market research is segmented into offering, organization size, end-user, vertical, and regions. The offering segment is bifurcated into network as a service and security as a service. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The vertical segment is bifurcated into government, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global secure access services edge market. The largest market share attributes to the strong presence of major players, such as Cisco Systems, VMware, and Zscaler, and the rapidly growing BFSI, retail, and e-commerce sectors in the region. Besides, the development in cloud security measures and authentication frauds drive the implementation of SASE solutions across the region. The US, Canada, and Mexico are major secure access services edge markets in the region.

Strategic investments, partnerships, R&D programs, and geographical expansions contribute to the market value. For instance, on Nov.10, 2020, Cisco Systems Inc. (US) announced a partnership with AT&T to expand its secure access service edge (SASE) architectures. Cisco's SASE platform is now available as a managed service from AT&T. Cisco's broader SASE offering includes cloud-based security from Umbrella and identity management services via Duo.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Secure Access Services Edge Market

The onset of COVID-19 influenced the secure access services edge market significantly. Rising need for efficient networks and solutions due to remote working, the market kept progressing continually throughout 2020 and 2021. With many people working from home, use cases for devices, personally owned and corporate-issued, and apps in the cloud are expected to grow further.

The hybrid work environment is expected to continue for some time more, and this would further increase complexity for IT, security, and networking. Resultantly, the market is estimated to witness a bolstering demand and revenue rise in future years.

Competitive Analysis

The secure access services edge market is estimated to witness several strategic partnerships, alongside other strategic initiatives such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product & technology launches. Matured market players make significant investments to drive research and development activities and expansion plans.

