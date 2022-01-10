Robotic Assistance Devices Signs Agreement with One of North America’s Leading Communications Companies

Communications Company Plans to Private Label RAD Security Robots



Detroit, Michigan, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has entered into a relationship with one of North America’s leading communications companies to private label the entire suite of RAD’s solutions. The partner’s name is expected to be released in due time as part of an anticipated coordinated marketing roll-out.



“We are on track to receive a large opening order to help equip this partner’s retail stores with RAD devices that can be demonstrated to their end users,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “I believe that this agreement could become our most significant contract over the next couple years and we’ll be working to replicate in other countries around the world.”

Complete details of the communications company’s expected marketing launch of the RAD solutions are expected in the first half of 2022. “RAD has deep experience in working with and supporting several Fortune 500 companies and their RAD solutions. Private labeled solutions, like this agreement will produce, promoted through a broad marketing campaign, offered through hundreds of salespeople, and positioned at dozens of retail outlets has the potential to move thousands of devices a year,” said Mark Folmer, RAD President.

“Working with this company has been a real pleasure, and we’re both expecting great opportunities and results from this relationship,” continued Folmer. “This contract should be a great boost to RAD’s sales momentum, and it’s another validation of the industry’s acceptance of what we’re doing and how we’re solving real problems.”

It is expected that RAD devices will utilize this new partner’s communications networks, security operations centers, sales, and support channels.

“I referred to this agreement in December and it’s thrilling to announce it officially. I’m excited to be able to reveal the partner at the right time, but most importantly work to provide a fantastic boost to RAD’s performance,” Reinharz concluded.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

