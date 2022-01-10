Conduent Receives Comparably Awards as a Best Company for Women and for Diversity

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process and solutions company, today announced it has been honored by Comparably with two Best Places to Work Awards for 2021. Conduent was ranked as one of the Best Companies for Women and as one of the Best Companies for Diversity, placing Conduent among the Top 100 highest-rated companies in both categories.



“We are thrilled to be recognized as a great place to work by both people of color and women. Embracing diverse viewpoints, experiences and perspectives is an important part of our core values that also drives valuable outcomes for our company,” said Cliff Skelton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Conduent. “We succeed through the contributions of all our associates, and we are very proud of these rankings which are a testament to the culture we’re building at Conduent.”

Comparably’s Best Companies for Women ranking is determined by anonymous feedback from women employees over the past 12 months. Survey participants answered a range of questions — from compensation and leadership to work environment — giving insights on what it's like to work at these companies as a woman in the workplace. The final data was compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

The Best Company for Diversity ranking is based on feedback solely from employees of color (non-Caucasian) on their workplace experiences in 16 core culture metrics, including leadership, team, environment, compensation, career growth, and work-life balance.

“For the fifth year in a row, we're proud to recognize companies that women and people of color have rated highly in multiple workplace culture metrics,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Conduent's ranking demonstrates the leadership team's investment in building an inclusive and equitable workplace for all of its associates."

Earlier this year, Conduent was recognized by Comparably for Top Global Companies for Best Culture and Best CEOs for Diversity.

