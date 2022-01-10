MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 3-7 January 2022:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|29,299
|204.74
|5,998,752
| 3 January 2022
4 January 2022
5 January 2022
6 January 2022
7 January 2022
| 220
220
220
230
230
| 219.64
221.11
222.00
218.59
220.39
| 48,321
48,644
48,840
50,276
48,486
|Accumulated under the programme
|30.049
|6,243,318
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 3-7 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 105,409 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,35% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
