MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 3-7 January 2022:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 29,299 204.74 5,998,752 3 January 2022

4 January 2022

5 January 2022

6 January 2022

7 January 2022 220

220

220

230

230 219.64

221.11

222.00

218.59

220.39 48,321

48,644

48,840

50,276

48,486 Accumulated under the programme 30.049 6,243,318

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 3-7 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 105,409 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,35% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments