Animal Wound Care Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Animal Woundcare Market Report to 2031. The market is forecasts by product type Traditional Wound Care (Dressing, Bandage, Absorbent, Tape), Surgical Wound Care (Suture & Staplers, Adhesive, Sealant & Glue), Advanced Wound Care, (Film, Foam, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid dressing), and Therapy devices By Animal Type Companion animals (Dogs, cats, horse & Others) Livestock Animals (Cattle, Sheep, Poultry, Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) PLUS Profiles of Leading Animal Wound Companies PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Increasing ownership & awareness of companion animals, growing population of companion animals, increase in demand for animal health insurance and animal health expenditure, and growing number of veterinary practitioners are some of the factors driving the growth of the animal wound care market.

COVID-19 Impact on Animal Wound Care Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected both the animal & human life around the globe. It has increased the food security challenges, globally. However, it has strongly increased the bond between human & companion animals. The adoption rate of companion animals has increased during pandemic, as it provides emotional support, and assistance. The demand for animal healthcare is increasing, which drives the global animal wound care market.

Market Drivers

Increasing ownership & awareness of companion animals.

Based on animal type, the global animal wound care market is segmented into companion animal and livestock animals. Companion animals accounts for larger share, due to increasing companion animal adoption, increasing pet care expenditure, pet insurance and rising demand for wound care products globally.

Growing number of veterinary practitioners

The demand for veterinarians is increasing rapidly for diagnosis and providing proper treatment for animals. The increasing pet ownership, and rising pet care expenditure plays a pivotal role in growth of veterinarians. The pet owners spent substantial amount on veterinary visit for the treatment of companion animals. They perform surgeries, care for wounds, vaccinate and prescribe medications as per the requirement. The increasing treatment for animals will boost the demand for animal wound care products such as dressing, bandages, hydrogels, and adhesives.

Market Opportunities

Government initiatives for animal health & safety

The government initiatives are increasing to improve the animal health conditions, which has motivated the demand for animal wound care products. The government focuses to improve farm productivity, reduce the use of antibiotics, and enhance the animal well-being. Preventing animal diseases, introduction of the advanced vaccine and monitoring animal health, enhance the vital economy and safety of food supply. However, the demand to produce the healthy livestock is increasing, for safe food supply as consumption of animal-based food products are increasing globally.

Increasing adoption of companion animals

The adoption of companion animals is increasing due to rising awareness for animal healthcare and safety. The changes in lifestyle and availability of animal wound care products such as dressing, bandages, suture & staplers, adhesive, sealant & glue are contributing into the growth of the animal wound care market.

Competitive Landscape

Elanco Animal Health Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis, Virbac, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, BioVet KZ, Protein Science, Vaxxinova GmbH, Bimeda Holdings PLC, Biogenesis Bago SA, Bio-Vet and Ceva Santé Animale are some of the key players contributing into the growth of the global animal vaccines market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions. For instance, in August 2020, Elanco Animal Health Inc. announced the acquisition of Bayer Animal Health. It enables the company to offer expanded portfolio, and significant services for farmers, veterinarians, and pet owners.

