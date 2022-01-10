NeuroMetrix Names Strategic Growth Executive, Brandi Damkier, as Vice President, Clinical Partnerships

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced that it has appointed Brandi Damkier as Vice President, Clinical Partnerships. Ms. Damkier will be responsible for expanding the Company's DPNCheck® clinical partnerships and advancing the Company's footprint in the value-based healthcare market. DPNCheck is a widely used point-of-care test that provides physicians with fast, accurate and cost-effective screening, diagnosis and monitoring of peripheral neuropathies. It is often used to stage the severity of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN), which is the most common specific cause of peripheral nerve disease and a ubiquitous long-term complication of diabetes that may progress to foot ulcers and amputation.



Ms. Damkier brings to the company over 20 years of experience working with health plans, value-based providers and healthcare technology companies driving market strategy and revenue growth. Ms. Damkier was most recently at eHealth, Inc., where she held the position of Director, Value Based Provider Partnerships. In this role, she was responsible for building partnerships with the largest and most innovative Medicare at-risk provider networks and Medicare Advantage health plans. Prior to that role, Ms. Damkier was the Vice President, Business Development at CareCentrix Inc, where she was responsible for building partnerships with Medicare Advantage health plans for post-acute management services. Ms. Damkier has also held senior business development roles at NTT Data, Inc., Alliance Healthcare Services, Cardinal Health and Allscripts, Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from University of California San Diego.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Brandi's deep experience and impressive record of success in value-based care markets and healthcare technology join us to help build the DPNCheck business,” said Shai N. Gozani M.D., Ph.D., NeuroMetrix Chief Executive Officer. "This is an exciting and pivotal time for us as we look to expand DPNCheck's footprint within Medicare Advantage and other value-based care models. We are looking forward to having Brandi help lead this effort."

About DPNCheck

DPNCheck is an automated, fast, accurate, and quantitative nerve conduction test used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies. It is designed to be used by clinicians at the point-of-care to objectively detect, stage, and monitor peripheral neuropathies. Please visit at www.dpncheck.com

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of entrapment neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for treatment of lower extremity chronic pain. For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com.