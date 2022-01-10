Leaf Group Honored by Built In in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group , a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, has been honored by Built In for its annual Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for 2022. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.



“We’re honored to be recognized by Built In as one of the ‘Best Places to Work’ in 2022,” said Jill Angel, Chief People Officer for Leaf Group. “The emphasis on people-first cultural offerings and benefits makes this honor especially rewarding, as we’ve always believed that a great company starts with great people.”

Built In’s annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. This year’s categories included: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

