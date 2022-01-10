W Technologies, Inc. Changes Name to Descrypto Holdings, Inc.

West Palm Beach, Florida, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W Technologies, Inc ., ("W Tech or the Company"), (OTC: WTCG) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Descrypto Holdings, Inc.

As reported on its Form 8-K dated November 8, 2021, the Company filed an amendment to its articles of incorporation with the State of Delaware effectuating the name change. The Company has been going through the FINRA corporate action process for the new name and trading symbol to be reflected as part of the Company’s OTC Markets quote page.

We are very excited to be developing a leading Blockchain, NFT, Crypto infrastructure holding company. While we await FINRA processing of our new name we are diligently building the pillars of Descrypto Holdings, Inc. to provide investors an opportunity to invest in a diversified platform through our acquisition strategy” said Howard Gostfrand, CEO of Descrypto Holdings, Inc.

About W Technologies, Inc. (Descrypto Holdings, Inc.):

Descrypto Holdings, Inc. is a diversified Crypto platform and holding company. We are focused on digital financial services, NFT’s and tokenization of assets which combined provide for a robust ecosystem providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging industry with exponential growth opportunities. Descrypto is focused on delivering shareholder value by acquiring and developing high-quality digital assets and services companies which adhere to our ESG policies while increasing the value and adoption of blockchain technologies worldwide.

