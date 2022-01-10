Presque Isle's Acme Monaco Cited for Excellence in Manufacturing, Receives 2021 Governor's Award for Business Excellence

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme Monaco Corporation, a leading manufacturer of orthodontic hardware, medical guidewires and a Presque Isle business community fixture since 1989, has been recognized by Governor Janet Mills with the State of Maine's 2021 Governor's Award for Business Excellence (GABE).

Awarded annually to outstanding Maine businesses in three categories (Heritage Industry, Rural Revitalization and Innovation), the 2021 Governor's Award for Business Excellence was recently presented to Acme Monaco via Zoom by Governor Mills and Maine Department of Economic and Business Development Commissioner Heather Johnson. Acme Monaco was cited in the Heritage Industry category (excellence in the forest industry, manufacturing sector or marine economy), joining fellow awardees Ware-Butler Building Supply (Rural Revitalization) and ReVision Energy (Innovation).

"These extraordinary businesses continue to meet the challenges of the pandemic with innovation and ingenuity, adapting to meet the needs of Maine people. Every day they provide good-paying, rewarding jobs that keep people here in Maine and attract talented people to our state," said Governor Mills. "As we continue our work to strengthen Maine's economy and make Maine more competitive across the world, these businesses are a critical part of our effort. I congratulate them on this well-deserved honor."

"The Karabin Family and Acme Monaco Presque Isle team sincerely appreciate this special recognition by Governor Mills, and we are humbled by being honored with the Governor's Award for Business Excellence," said Acme Monaco Co-President Rebecca Karabin-Ahern. "Our people make our company great, and our employees - the best in the industry - are the bedrock upon which this award is based. We look forward to continuing to make life-saving catheter guidewires and beautiful smiles here in Maine for years to come."

Located in the Skyway Industrial Park in Presque Isle and headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, Acme Monaco manufactures the largest number of orthodontic wires in the world at its 16,300-square-foot Presque Isle plant, which boasts a 3,000-square-foot, Class 100,000 cleanroom for catheter guidewire production. The company, which employs 52 in Presque Isle and is actively hiring on all shifts to add 15 more positions to meet worldwide demand, is FDA registered along with ISO 9001 and EN ISO 13485. Those interested in exploring Acme Monaco careers are encouraged to visit www.acmemonaco.com/careers.

Owned by the Karabin family with origins dating back to the 1940s, Acme Monaco is committed to the Presque Isle community and has supported causes including Hope & Justice and the Presque Isle Humane Society. Its employee-led Sunshine Committee meets quarterly to determine what programs the company supports. The company also presents an annual scholarship to a graduating Presque Isle High School senior.

Since 1991, the GABE award has recognized and celebrated Maine businesses with a high level of commitment to their community and employees, as well as exemplary performance in the manufacturing or service profession. Past recipients have included Luke's Lobster, Rwanda Coffee Bean, Bigelow Brewing Company and CourseStorm. The 2021 awards celebrate Maine businesses that constantly strive for excellence, even during global challenges.

For more information about Acme Monaco, visit www.acmemonaco.com.

