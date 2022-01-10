Vineti introduces new PTM® Integration Suite: purpose-built connectivity and interoperability for cell and gene therapies

New PTM ® Integration Suite brings a purpose-built integration solution to highly complex, distributed cell and gene therapy workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineti, developer of the leading digital platform of record for personalized therapeutics, today announced a new Integration Suite as a cornerstone of its Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) solution. This API-based PTM® Integration Suite delivers purpose-built connectivity for orchestrating cell and gene therapy systems, ultimately speeding and simplifying workflows and providing better care for patients..

“In cell and gene therapy, no one part of the process can move ahead on its own,” said Vineti CEO and Co-founder Amy DuRoss. “Unlike traditional therapeutics, patient information is required at every step in cell and gene therapy. This Integration Suite enables this new level of interoperability and transparency for cell and gene therapies, so that more patients can receive the right life-saving treatment at the right time.”

Cell and gene therapies, such as CAR-T cell therapies, are produced via the most complex supply chain in the history of medicine, with rigorous regulatory requirements every step of the way. Manufacturing batches are typically small — often just one single patient-specific product per batch — and rely on highly interconnected workflows in which patient-related data must be passed between multiple stakeholders, dozens or hundreds of times, for every single patient and product. Each of these data exchanges must not only happen smoothly, but must be traceable, trackable, controllable, and precisely documented to satisfy regulatory requirements. Keeping each patient product moving quickly, safely, and compliantly demands digital solutions and a focused, secure approach to integrations.

As the leader in advanced therapy value chain orchestration technology, Vineti knows first-hand that these transformative therapies require purpose-built integrations. Vineti’s API-based Integration Suite solves critical supply chain integration challenges that can otherwise hinder advanced therapies and keep some patients — including those facing cancer or rare genetic disorders — from receiving the personalized treatments they need.

Through APIs, the PTM® Integration Suite enables authorized third-party applications to programmatically enter and/or retrieve patient and treatment order data. The PTM® Integration Suite currently focuses on three core APIs – a Patient API, Order API, and Schedule API – with more to follow in ongoing PTM® releases.

Each PTM® API enables a requirement unique to cell and gene therapies – patient-related data is necessary at multiple points in every workflow, making integrations, interoperability, and data integrity essential. The PTM® Integration Suite is available from Vineti’s Business Development team, and is built into Vineti’s industry-leading PTM® Platform solution for cell and gene therapy supply chain management.

About Vineti’s PTM® Platform

The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform is the essential engine for advanced therapy supply chains. This industry-leading, purpose-built cloud service is trusted by biopharma clients worldwide to industrialize and scale advanced therapies, ensuring standards, patient safety, security, compliance, and a seamless customer experience. The PTM® platform replaces outdated, costly, disparate, bespoke systems with a single enterprise-grade foundation for scaling personalized therapeutics worldwide. Solving the challenges of medicine’s most complex supply chain at every stage of clinical development and beyond, PTM® accelerates access to advanced therapies and helps biopharmaceutical manufacturers transform patients’ lives.

About Vineti

Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies, and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, manufacturing, and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti Personalized Therapy Management® (PTM) platform aligns and orchestrates the cell and gene therapy process and improves product performance overall. The Vineti platform supports the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide, on behalf of a growing number of biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com .

