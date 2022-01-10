Prolocor to Participate at Biotech Showcase 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prolocor Inc, a healthcare startup developing an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies FcγRIIa on the surface of platelets, today announced that it is participating virtually at the Biotech Showcase 2022 conference with a pre-recorded online presentation. Registered attendees to Biotech Showcase can access Prolocor's recorded company presentation prior to the actual event. 24x7 on-demand access allows attendees to view presentations at their convenience in case scheduling does not allow viewing during the main event week. Peter M. DiBattiste, MD, Co-Founder & CEO, will be presenting an overview of Prolocor.

Dr. DiBattiste will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered Biotech Showcase investors. All interested parties can schedule one-on-one meetings through the PartneringONE platform.

ABOUT PROLOCOR, INC

There are 50 million people living with chronic coronary artery disease in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Of these, over 2 million suffer from acute coronary syndrome every year. In each case, the doctor and patient must decide whether to use more powerful therapy to prevent thrombosis - increasing the risk of bleeding - or less intensive therapy - reducing bleeding risk at the expense of more thrombotic events such as heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death. Prolocor's precision tool will guide treatment decisions, effectively matching the intensity of therapy with the risk of events. Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet FcγRIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative precision diagnostic test that quantifies FcγRIIa on the surface of platelets.

