Artelo Biosciences Leadership to Participate on Endocannabinoid Panel at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be participating at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.



Key members of Artelo’s leadership team, Andy Yates, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, and Prof. Saoirse O’Sullivan, PhD, Vice President of Translational Sciences, are scheduled to participate in a live panel discussion entitled, “The Endocannabinoid System: one system, so many opportunities” on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Dr. Yates and Dr. O’Sullivan will provide an overview of the endocannabinoid system and its relevance in drug development as well as discuss Artelo’s pipeline of drug candidates. The panel will be hosted by Vernon Bernardino, Senior Healthcare Analyst at H.C. Wainwright, and can be accessed here: Artelo Panel Discussion .

Additionally, Gregory Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, will present the outlook for the Company during the conference that will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed here: Artelo Company Presentation as of 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, January 13, 2022 and on the investor relations section of Artelo’s website at https://ir.artelobio.com/ following the conclusion of the conference.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven pharmaceutical executives collaborating with respected researchers and technology experts, Artelo applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com