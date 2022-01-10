Seer, Discovery Life Sciences and SCIEX Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Proteogenomics Consortium for Large-Scale Studies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics; SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies; and Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), a global leader in biomarker development and biospecimen solutions utilizing proteomic, genomic, cell, and immunohistochemistry (IHC) technologies, today announced they have signed an agreement to form the Proteogenomics Consortium, a collaboration that will enable genomics customers to more easily add deep, unbiased proteomics data to their discovery, translational and clinical studies. Through this multi-year effort, Discovery will establish, expand, and offer deep, unbiased proteomics capabilities to their existing genomics customers using the Seer Proteograph Product Suite and the SCIEX ZenoTOF 7600 platform. This will create a capacity for more than one billion peptides each year to be analyzed and cataloged, allowing the discovery of new protein variants and novel biomarkers, potentially leading to therapeutic breakthroughs.



Seer and SCIEX will contribute industry-leading proprietary proteomics technologies and instrumentation, and Discovery will provide its significant scale and expertise in genomics services and biospecimens, to provide services that support population-scale plasma proteogenomic projects. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, an automation instrument, and software that enables deep, unbiased proteomics studies with an unprecedented combination of speed, scale, depth, and breadth of data. It accurately surveys thousands of proteins and millions of peptides with precision. The SCIEX ZenoTOF 7600 system is a high-resolution, accurate mass system combining the power of Zeno trap pulsing with electron activated dissolution (EAD) fragmentation technology to uncover structural information, previously inaccessible, and drive the limits of quantification achievable with accurate mass. Discovery will expand their existing biomarker discovery platform as part of their proteomics strategy, expanding the technology platforms available to their worldwide customer base. Their unique service-oriented scientific team will deliver reliable scientific insight for proteogenomic studies.

“This is a highly innovative and novel partnership wherein, for the first time, three scientific service and technology industry leaders are dedicating and combining resources at this scale to advance proteogenomic research. This collaboration will overcome existing research challenges and accelerate progress in our understanding of human health and disease by helping our customers significantly expand and accelerate their multi-omics efforts,” said Glenn Bilawsky, CEO of Discovery Life Sciences. “Rapid acquisition of data speeds development. This Consortium will provide new, highly-scaled and more comprehensive capabilities to develop and deploy novel biomarkers, drug candidates, and diagnostics.”

“We are entering a new era where progress is expected at pandemic speed. This collaboration and its commitment to proteogenomic accessibility will help accelerate many new discoveries for disease research. Sensitive detection and robust quantitation of biomarkers are foundational to Precision Medicine, and support earlier and better diagnosis, along with more personalized and effective treatments,” said Joe Fox, President at SCIEX.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Discovery Life Sciences and SCIEX to bring unbiased, deep proteogenomics at scale to the market,” said Omid Farokhzad, CEO and Founder at Seer. “Through our collaboration, we will empower genomics researchers to add unbiased, deep proteomics data to their studies, connecting genotype to phenotype, and enabling multi-omic studies of unprecedented resolution.”

The Proteogenomics Consortium aims to significantly expand our understanding of the proteome in an unbiased manner across a variety of cohorts and disease states. With a phased approach to building a 100,000 sample per-year capacity, the Proteogenomics Consortium plans to create the workflows and expertise to run large-scale proteogenomic projects efficiently, quickly, and robustly. Through the Consortium there is also an opportunity for future collaborations to further pave the way for adoption of proteogenomics via workflow optimization and joint publications.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the global market leader in Biospecimen analysis, procurement, distribution, and Biomarker Services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics industries. HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery’s globally recognized sequencing and bioinformatics division that leverages the most current short- and long-read genomic analysis technologies to support discovery, translational, and clinical research comprehensively. Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to support the rapid acquisition and analysis of data to support decision making and the deployment of new innovations. We are Science at your Service™. For more information, visit dls.com.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, please visit sciex.com

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

