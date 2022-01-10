FloQast Named a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles by Built In for the Fourth Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced it has been included in Built In’s Best Places to Work list for 2022. The company has been honored in three categories: Best Place to Work in Los Angeles, Best Midsize Company to Work for in Los Angeles and Best Benefits in Los Angeles. This is FloQast’s fourth time on Built In’s Best Places to Work list, an annual awards program that honors companies of all sizes, from startups and remote-first employers to those in the eight largest tech markets across the United States.



“FloQast’s inclusion in Built In’s Best Places to Work list for the fourth year in a row is a true testament to the growth and success we’ve seen over the past year, including steps we’ve taken to further prioritize our employees and company culture,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “It’s an honor to once again be recognized by Built In for our commitment in this space.”

This award comes after a successful string of accolades and honors for FloQast, including being named one of the Best Workplaces in the Country by Inc. Magazine, one of the Best Places to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and inclusion in Built In’s previous Best Places to Work lists since 2019. FloQast carries this momentum into 2022, anticipating another year of 100% headcount growth.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

Since its inception in 2018, Built In’s Best Places to Work lists have been a key resource for tech professionals to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions, and values. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,500 accounting teams – including Twilio, CoinBase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and SnowFlake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

*Inactive