Bel Fuse Inc. to present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that Farouq Tuweiq, CFO and Lynn Hutkin, Director of Financial reporting will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, Jan 13 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. Management will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of Bel’s presentation will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.



Management will provide an update on the business to better service customers and enhance margins thereby driving long-term value for stakeholders. Strong end-markets include electric vehicles, commercial air, and industrial.

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

