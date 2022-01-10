CareCentrix Named a 2022 "Fierce 15" Company by Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Recognizes CareCentrix’s HomeFirstSM Analytics and Hyper-Personalized Care Model as Innovations in Health at Home

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCentrix, a leading independent home-centered company that coordinates care to the home for health plans, patients, and providers, has been named by Fierce Healthcare as one of the 2022 “Fierce 15” companies that are changing the world by changing the healthcare industry.

CareCentrix empowers health at home by identifying new ways to deliver hyper-personalized care to the home. The company leverages its proprietary HomeFirstSM Analytics to identify opportunities to improve health outcomes and lower costs along the post-acute care journey. By drawing insights from its analytics and connecting them to its clinical and caregiver services, CareCentrix eliminates unnecessary hospital readmissions, closes gaps in care, reduces fragmentation, and helps more people heal and age at home.

“Our aim at CareCentrix is to improve the quality of care provided by focusing on the needs of our patients, making care in the home more accessible and more personalized. We are obsessed with figuring out how to create more healthy days at home,” said CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll. “We are honored that Fierce Healthcare has recognized the impact of our tech-enabled care model, powered by HomeFirstSM Analytics, and delighted to be named one of the Fierce 15 this year.”

The “Fierce 15” celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity across the healthcare industry. Fierce Healthcare evaluates hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual “Fierce 15” list, which is based on a variety of factors from strength of technology and partnerships to innovative approaches to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

"During an especially challenging time as we are two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, this group of Fierce 15 winners are reimagining the path forward for healthcare and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered,” said Paige Minemyer, Fierce Healthcare senior editor.

This award follows a year of great momentum for CareCentrix. Milestones include an April 2021 report from Avalere, which found that the CareCentrix model of technology-enabled and coordinated whole-person post-acute care lowers total cost of care by improving outcomes, reducing unnecessary readmissions, and keeping patients out of the emergency room.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix turns insights into action to empower health at home. We proactively manage in-home services and support using our HomeFirstSM Analytics and HomeBridge®, our collaborative provider platform, to optimize the pathway home for each unique person to deliver better quality of care and outcomes for payors, members and caregivers. Through intelligent insights and real-time collaboration, CareCentrix connects a national network of providers and care teams to help achieve better health outcomes and avoid costly complications or unnecessary readmissions. CareCentrix offers a full suite of value-based arrangements that guarantee savings across Medicare, Medicaid, dual and commercial populations. An industry leader for more than two decades, CareCentrix supports patients and families through the entire care continuum, including post-acute care transitions, home health, home DME, home infusion, home sleep and home-based palliative care.

About Fierce Healthcare

Fierce Healthcare is the healthcare industry's daily monitor providing the latest news and information at the intersection of healthcare business and policy. With an audience of more than 160,000 top healthcare professionals, Fierce Healthcare delivers insights that power decisions and experiences where communities thrive. We are Fierce – everywhere you need us to be. #BeFierce