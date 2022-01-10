Duck Creek Technologies Expands Partnership with Precisely to Extend Smarter Underwriting Capabilities

Boston, MA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, has launched a new integration with Duck Creek Policy, the tenth such integration between Precisely and the Duck Creek Platform to date.

The Precisely CAT Area Underwriting Embargo integration for Duck Creek Policy is designed to give carriers more control when it comes to writing policies in potential natural disaster areas such as wildfire and hurricane prone areas. This integration leverages Precisely Spectrum Spatial to manually select areas that are seen as high risk to the carrier.

“Leading Insurers must manage and extract insights from a wide array of location and other data sources which fuel their underwriting decisions,” said Clarence Hempfield, Senior Vice President, Product Management. “With Spectrum Spatial, you can integrate and orchestrate data from different databases, applications, formats, and data types to quickly gain a richer, more complete view of opportunities and risks through powerful location analytics and visualization. We’re excited to launch this integration with Duck Creek Policy and help our mutual customers underwrite risk more accurately with trusted data.”

Duck Creek Policy enables P&C carriers to deliver insurance products at scale in an era of rapid, customer-centric innovation and growth. The Policy product supports the full insurance policy lifecycle process with automation and workflow management capabilities, an integrated development environment for insurance products, and pre-built content. Using low-code tools and delivered though a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, carriers can go to market faster, increase operational efficiencies, and improve customer satisfaction.

“Location intelligence software and data empower you to tackle some of your toughest challenges and position your insurance organization for profitable growth,” said Jeff Winter, Chief Marketing Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “This integration uses a vast data set to help insurers make underwriting decisions in some of the most challenging areas they cover, and we are proud to continue our relationship with Precisely as a valuable member of our Partner Ecosystem.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 97 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.