Bit Rivals Rewards You For Playing Your Favorite Games: Presale Starts January 21

Manchester, UK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The global market for gaming has grown almost exponentially over the course of the last two decades, reaching an estimated value of more than $170 billion in 2020 with experts predicting the market will double in value by 2026 (Global Gaming Market, Mordor Intelligence Report). While plenty of crypto projects have attempted to capitalize on this segment of the market, one project, Bit Rivals, has carved out a unique niche for itself by bringing the best of gaming and crypto together using a feature-packed play-to-win and play-to-earn ecosystem powered by the $RIVAL token.

The Bit Rivals presale is scheduled to take place on January 21, for whitelisted investors only. However, Bit Rivals has opened two competitions to give you the chance to win a spot on the whitelist. You can either join the Bit Rivals Gleam giveaway or enter the competition in the project’s Telegram group.

What is Bit Rivals?

Bit Rivals, which is currently completing the final stages of its Certik audit, brands itself as the ultimate platform for gamers. Their vision is to provide a level playing field by giving gamers of all skill levels more opportunities to earn rewards than rival projects that focus almost exclusively on high-skill, high-stakes eSports tournaments.

The Bit Rivals platform is composed of five main zones that are tailor-made for gamers and crypto investors. All users need to access them is a Rival ID, which is the gateway into the Bit Rivals ecosystem. As players progress in their favorite games, they’ll earn badges and achievements that they can use to show off their skills and customize their profile, along with unique backgrounds, avatars, and titles that they can earn through Rival Rewards.

The Rival Arena is where players can win $RIVAL by participating in official tournaments hosted by either Bit Rivals or other Bit Rivals users. Players don’t even have to play in tournaments to earn $RIVAL in the Arena. Reputable organizers and users that regularly host and market their own tournaments can collect an organization fee for their effort and can apply to fund their tournament’s prize pool using the project’s tournament wallet allocations.

The Rival Player Hub is at the heart of Bit Rivals. Players can use the platform’s searchable player base directory and built-in VOIP to find, chat, and play with friends or build their own dream team to compete in tournaments hosted in the Rival Arena. The Player Hub also has global and game-specific leaderboards for players to climb and showcase their skills.

Rival Rewards is the way Bit Rivals levels the playing field, with a play-to-earn model that rewards players for playing their favorite games with Rival Points. These Rival Points can be used to buy $RIVAL tokens, cosmetics for users’ Rival ID profile, NFTs, and gaming gear such as keyboards, monitors, and GPUs. All users need to do to earn Rival Points is to link their gaming service accounts, such as Steam or Origin, to their Rival ID.

Rival Loot is the official Bit Rivals marketplace, where players can spend their Rival Points and $RIVAL tokens to get rewards such as branded merchandise, hardware, and unique cosmetics. Artists can also use the Rival Loot store as a way to mint and sell their own NFTs for a commission.

Finally, Rival Swap is the platform’s built-in DEX tool where investors can stake, swap, and farm $RIVAL. Investors will also be able to exchange BSC $RIVAL for pegged $RIVAL tokens on other platforms, including Ethereum, Matic, and Cardano.

Bit Rivals Launches its Presale on January 21

Bit Rivals will hold a private presale of 250 million $RIVAL tokens, 25% of the overall supply, on January 21 on DX Sale. Whitelisted buyers, as identified by their BSC wallet address, will be the only ones able to participate. Each buyer will have a maximum contribution equivalent to 8 BNB and a minimum contribution equivalent to 0.1 BNB, with an overall hard cap of $750,000.

Whitelist Spots Available Through Gleam and Telegram Competitions

Anyone interested in earning a spot on the whitelist can participate in one of two Bit Rivals-run giveaways. 800 spots on the whitelist will be allocated to the winners of its Gleam giveaway, which closes on January 19 at 12 PM GMT. An additional 20 spots will be given to winners of its Telegram giveaway, with more details available at t.me/BitRivals. All winners of both giveaways will be notified on January 20 via Telegram.

Website: https://bitrivals.gg

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrivals

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitRivals

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bitrivals