LPL Financial, Gladstone Welcome Mclaughlin Asset Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that McLaughlin Asset Management, Inc. has joined LPL Financial, aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners (Gladstone), a large enterprise on LPL’s hybrid RIA platform. The team serves approximately $600 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets,* and they join LPL from Lincoln Financial Advisors.



Based in Haddonfield, N.J., McLaughlin Asset Management provides clients with a comprehensive wealth management process designed to address five key concerns: making smart decisions about money, mitigating taxes, taking care of their heirs, protecting their assets and magnifying their charitable gifts. Founded in 1991 by Managing Partner Michael McLaughlin, CFP®, CRPS®, RICP®, the team’s seasoned advisors are experienced with orchestrating subject matter experts to deliver strategies to help address their clients’ most complicated needs. The firm serves the high-net-worth market and specializes in working with professionals planning for retirement, women in transition such as divorce or death of a spouse, and closely held business owners planning for a liquidation event.

“For over 30 years, McLaughlin Asset Management has been committed to delivering thoughtful solutions that address an array of family, financial and lifestyle concerns,” McLaughlin said. “We play a vital role as the family CFO, counselor, confidant and friend all wrapped up into one. We are always striving to eliminate the things that keep our clients up at night. That’s our No. 1 priority and it drives our team to go above and beyond.”

McLaughlin is complimented by a talented team with the experience and skills essential to deliver investment consulting, advanced planning and relationship management to private wealth clients. Joining him are Partners Monica Lupinetti, CDFA, Wealth Advisor, and Linda McLaughlin RICP, Practice Management & Operations. Other team members include Meaghan McLaughlin, CPA, Senior Wealth Management Associate; Kyle Macrina, CFA Candidate, Wealth Management Associate; Danielle Deming, Senior Client Service Associate; and Veronica "Ronni" Yates, Practice Management Associate.

Why the team chose LPL Financial and Gladstone

Over the past year, the team evaluated its service model and resources available to best serve their clients’ complex financial needs. After extensive research, the McLaughlin team made the decision to begin to transition to an independent hybrid RIA model to bring more flexibility to the company’s service offerings. By leveraging LPL and Gladstone’s expansive advisory capabilities, the McLaughlin team is confident that they will be able to enhance their best thinking in asset allocation, research and economic modeling for their clients’ portfolios.

“As we began searching for a partner to help us serve our clients’ growing needs, LPL Financial and Gladstone stood out, differentiating themselves with their leadership and executive teams, technology infrastructure, culture of innovation and client service,” Michael McLaughlin said. “In today’s highly complex and evolving global ecosystem, we need the right resources to adapt and excel. The combination of Gladstone and LPL brings us those resources. We made this strategic move to position ourselves to better serve our clients now and going forward.”

Richard Frick, Managing Partner and CEO at Gladstone Wealth Partners said, “Gladstone and LPL provide a great blend of support and advisory resources to help independent practices strengthen their client offerings. We’re excited to bring these services to McLaughlin Asset Management and are energized to help Michael and his team enhance their offering to clients during this transformative time.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We are honored to welcome the McLaughlin team to the LPL community. Equipped with LPL’s diverse portfolio of tech-forward investment functions, coupled with the additional resources from our relationship with Gladstone, we believe that McLaughlin Asset Management will be primed for continued growth both now and in the future.”

