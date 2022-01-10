IMAC Holdings, Inc. announces expansion of growing clinic in St. Louis area

The Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center in Webster Groves relocates to Clock Building; expansion motivated by growing patient base

WEBSTER GROVES, MO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitative orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, is addressing patient demand in the greater St. Louis area with the relocation and expansion of the Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center Webster Groves clinic.

Today, the clinic opens a new 3,400-square foot space in the Webster Groves Clock Building that is located just one block from the center’s former location. IMAC formed a partnership with Lockwood Chiropractic in November 2020 and reached over 9,000 patient visits for 2021.

"IMAC assembled an experienced team of healthcare providers to complement Dr. Whalen’s decade of service to the Webster Groves community. I have had the pleasure of caring for patients in the St. Louis community for over 33 years and this team is second to none,” said Doug Bouldin, APRN, Founding Partner of the Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center. “This move reflects our quality of care delivery and we appreciate hosting our services in a modern facility to complement our longstanding Chesterfield clinic.”

“Lockwood has been in the Webster community since 1982 and the patients have embraced our medical platform addition over the past year. Relocating to a larger facility allows us to expand treatment options to our patients in a modern practice,” said Sharon Whalen, DC, owner of Lockwood Chiropractic until 2020. “We experienced tremendous growth last year and the new location should allow us to continue growing in this market.”

The Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Center is accepting new patients suffering from joint or back pain. Prospective patients may call (855) OZZIE-01 to learn more about IMAC services.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka, and Tony Delk to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

