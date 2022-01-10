Silverback News (SBTX); Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBTX) against certain of its officers and directors.

Earlier this year, a class action complaint was filed against Silverback. According to the lawsuit, the IPO documents featured and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Silverback’s lead product candidate SBT6050 (a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers) was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (2) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050’s commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (3) as a result, the IPO documents and defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Silverback holding shares before January 2021 , you may have standing to hold Silverback (and its shareholders) harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. There is no cost or obligation to you.

[ Click here to join this action ]

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.