Anti-neoplastic Agent Market Report to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Anti-neoplastic Agents Market Report to 2031. The market is segmented based on by type, by application and by end user. By type, the market is categorized as (Alkylating agents, Antimetabolites, Hormones and Antagonists, Miscellaneous, Others), by Application (Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others), by End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centres, Others). The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Anti-Neoplastic Agents Companies. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. The rising awareness and concern for diseases and growing demand for anti-neoplastic agents. are some of the factors driving the growth of the anti-neoplastic agents market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market

During the pandemic (COVID-19) crisis, cancer patients are considered a highly vulnerable group. The COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the economic and healthcare system and increased various significant challenges. In response to the COVID-19, a lockdown was initiated as a safety measure, implemented with isolation, social distancing, and quarantine. This will likely reduce community transmission; however, it is a huge challenge for cancer patients. The anti-cancer treatments were significantly associated with various clinical events in COVID-19 infection. The cancer population subjected to chemotherapy are highly exposed to infections, &decrease immune capacity, and increase challenges due to COVID-19.

Market Drivers

Rising incidence and prevalence of cancer.

According to WHO one in 5 men and one in 6 women globally, develop cancer during their lifetime, and one in 8 men and one in 11 women die from the disease. The increasing cancer burden is due to several factors, including population growth and aging and shifting prevalence of certain causes of cancer linked to social and economic development.

Market Opportunities

Increasing development of anti-neoplastic agents.

Cancer is considered one of the serious public health problems globally. The early diagnosis of cancer urgently needs to be improved, as most of the patients suffer due to advanced cancer at the first clinical visit. The anti-neoplastic agents are considered a major treatment option. The first clinical report of chemotherapy for advanced cancers, many anticancer drugs have been developed such as Carmustine, Fludarabine, Gemcitabine and have effectively improved the clinical outcomes of patients with advanced cancers. The gemcitabine is intravenously administered antineoplastic agent, which is used in therapy of numerous forms of advanced, pancreatic, lung, breast, ovarian and bladder cancer.

Government initiative to promote prevention and control practices

The government initiatives are increasing, to improvise animal health conditions among cancer patients. The increasing incidence of and deaths caused due to cancer are increasing, which has motivated the demand for anti-neoplastic agents in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co., Bayer AG, Bristul-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis, Celgene Corporation, Aspen Holdings and Baxter Healthcare Corporation are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global Anti-Neoplastic Agents market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in October 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim and Oxford Bio Therapeutics Ltd. entered in a partnership, to discover additional selective targets for strategic cancer indications to deliver first-in-class treatments for cancer patients. The company will use its OBT’s OGAP platform to identify novel target opportunities for new immune therapies utilizing their T-cell engager, cancer vaccine and oncolytic virus platforms. This follows the initiation of the first patient dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with small cell lung carcinoma and other neoplasms.

In September 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim announced the advancement of the bi-specific and tetravalent therapeutic antibody, BI 905711, for patients with advanced gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. The advancement enables the company to develop more innovative therapies to address diseases with high unmet need among cancer patients.

