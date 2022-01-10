Rogue Station Companies, Inc./Everdime Technologies, Inc. Executes Agreement for First Custom NFT Package

ONTARIO, Canada , Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Rogue Station Companies, Inc./Everdime Technologies, Inc. (OTCMkts: RGST), has entered into a collaborative agreement with noted artist Tjili Grant Wetherill, and singer Andrea Hosking to provide a custom NFT package combining digital art and music for the benefit of Osborne School. The school, located in Winchester, England, is a maintained special school under England’s National Curriculum, serving pupils with learning disabilities, ages 11-19. All parties have agreed to donate their services and any listing fees to the Project. RGST will deliver a blockchain proof of ownership and list the NFT packages for auction on OpenSea and other platforms. All proceeds from the auctions will be donated to Osborne School to support art and music programs, with an emphasis on commercializing student skills.

Sandor Miklos, RGST’s new CEO, stated “This is a wonderful, worthwhile project and will demonstrate our capabilities in the NFT generation/listing marketplace. A successful Proof and posting shows customers what our team can do for their income generating projects.”

The Company is also preparing for a change in Domicile from Delaware to Wyoming, and name change to Everdime, Inc. which will likely result in a trading symbol change. The Company expects to submit its Other Corporate Action notice to FINRA in the next two to three weeks.

About Everdime

Everdime is a multi-disciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator based in Ontario, Canada, with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. The Company’s principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Fan Tokens and NFTs using the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

