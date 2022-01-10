Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA as of December

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, FranceJanuary 10, 2022

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2021 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

  •          213,485* Dassault Systèmes shares, and
  • € 25,406,525.43 in cash.

It is reminded that:

      1.   at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 Dassault Systèmes shares;

  • € 10,000,000 in cash.

       2.   Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.


      3.   Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.


      4.   At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;
  • € 17,496,140.38 in cash.

From July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 the following transactions have been carried out:

  • 7,702 purchases;
  • 9,352 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

  • 1,269,161* Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 60,907,216.2 purchases;
  • 1,416,504* Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 68,611,389.5 sales.

* It is reminded that the par value of the Dassault Systèmes share has been divided by 5, and that the total amount of Dassault Systèmes shares has been multiplied by 5, on July 7, 2021.

PURCHASESSALES
DateTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EURTransactions quantitySecurities quantityCapital in EUR
Total7,7021,269,16160,907,216.219,3521,416,50468,611,389.5
01/07/2021905,5001,116,550382,023417,696.6
02/07/2021000422,800577,600
05/07/2021222,000412,400000
06/07/202191,000206,0001086,5001,354,350
07/07/2021000569,000382,920
08/07/202119129,3281,239,648000
09/07/202113425,6531,089,284.0312620,000852,467.1
12/07/202100015946,7142,010,059
13/07/20215616,866725,676.47420,000867,000
14/07/20214411,518500,756.25617,500767,000
15/07/202111927,0001,174,4454215,000660,000
16/07/2021155,000217,0005215,000654,000
19/07/20218825,0001,084,887.58427,0001,176,073.75
20/07/202111637,5001,623,75013317,997781,185.2
21/07/20214010,000432,50016420,000870,483.7
22/07/202100013050,0002,193,500
23/07/20215310,395460,883.256218,000801,600
26/07/20217515,000665,7004712,000535,485
27/07/20214513,000577,40015046,5002,097,980
28/07/20216510,000452,7306115,000689,633.5
29/07/2021161,50069,00061,50069,900
30/07/202172,13097,117.5418,130376,293
02/08/202114520,000922,880000
03/08/202113922,0001,033,08019528,0001,326,975
04/08/2021000205,000238,200
05/08/20210002410,000481,100
06/08/2021295,000239,700000
09/08/202114320,000960,080000
10/08/2021225,000241,00010815,000727,500
11/08/202112620,000962,600000
12/08/202116130,0001,430,000000
13/08/20219618,000863,520000
16/08/20219822,8501,085,386000
17/08/2021760028,57819725,0001,196,590.525
18/08/20218515,000716,547.68417,000335,580
19/08/202123630,0001,412,15010929,2011,393,123.315
20/08/20216618,000856,10022936,0001,727,715.35
23/08/202100017520,000968,300
24/08/20219520,000968,350435,000244,375
25/08/2021338,970434,551.657117,000827,345.47
26/08/202118030,0001,452,5504320,000971,000
27/08/2021188,000386,48027825,0001,214,440
30/08/202112610,200496,881.8556510,000488,329.94
31/08/202134744,9352,179,136.35379,227450,842.51
01/09/202122,867138,189.417530,0001,464,890.92
02/09/20219020,000981,0006810,000492,250
03/09/202119440,0001,943,00011920,000975,310.665
06/09/202100017020,000981,050
07/09/202112830,0001,471,50012720,000984,165
08/09/202121040,0001,944,400000
04/10/202132330,0001,326,740.625000
05/10/202124,849213,259.0245940,4001,786,410.145
06/10/202123237,0001,632,21327432,0001,419,791.06
07/10/202132738,0001,682,083.3136858,0002,594,613.865
08/10/202130735,0001,553,936.855000
11/10/202119330,0001,299,32514120,000871,300
12/10/20216710,000432,496.6514610,000439,187.765
13/10/202100046450,0002,234,192.985
14/10/202100012210,000458,475
15/10/202110820,000914,00015231,0001,425,249.07
18/10/202111620,000913,40020930,0001,380,675.82
19/10/20215510,000462,5507915,000697,825
20/10/20214312,500578,250357,500352,187.5
21/10/202116220,000929,40028329,6111,385,257.185
22/10/202114825,0001,168,725425,000235,250
25/10/202112420,000931,92510525,0001,169,285.91
26/10/202110020,000938,161.515520,000942,125
27/10/202124425,0001,175,612.75510110,000472,250
28/10/202100016530,0001,445,950
29/10/20218020,000993,55018710,000502,100
01/11/20218918,000906,735.823319,309978,089.39
02/11/202100027135,0001,796,250
03/11/202100035925,0001,314,359.5
04/11/202100024245,0002,416,500
03/12/202139650,0002,607,42033330,0001,586,040
06/12/202128740,0002,071,95020240,0002,091,300
07/12/202100021140,0002,094,000
08/12/202111520,0001,069,500000
09/12/202113816,500885,242.888916,592898,413.76
10/12/20218517,500927,350000

