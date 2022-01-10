Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA as of December

English French

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 10, 2022

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on December 31, 2021 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

213,485* Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€ 25,406,525.43 in cash.

It is reminded that:

1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





0 Dassault Systèmes shares;





€ 10,000,000 in cash.

2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 10,000,000 to € 15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of € 5,000,000 was made, increasing from € 15,000,000 to € 20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





4. At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€ 17,496,140.38 in cash.





From July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 the following transactions have been carried out:

7,702 purchases;

9,352 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

1,269,161* Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 60,907,216.2 purchases;

1,416,504* Dassault Systèmes stocks and € 68,611,389.5 sales.

* It is reminded that the par value of the Dassault Systèmes share has been divided by 5, and that the total amount of Dassault Systèmes shares has been multiplied by 5, on July 7, 2021.

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 7,702 1,269,161 60,907,216.21 9,352 1,416,504 68,611,389.5 01/07/2021 90 5,500 1,116,550 38 2,023 417,696.6 02/07/2021 0 0 0 42 2,800 577,600 05/07/2021 22 2,000 412,400 0 0 0 06/07/2021 9 1,000 206,000 108 6,500 1,354,350 07/07/2021 0 0 0 56 9,000 382,920 08/07/2021 191 29,328 1,239,648 0 0 0 09/07/2021 134 25,653 1,089,284.03 126 20,000 852,467.1 12/07/2021 0 0 0 159 46,714 2,010,059 13/07/2021 56 16,866 725,676.4 74 20,000 867,000 14/07/2021 44 11,518 500,756.2 56 17,500 767,000 15/07/2021 119 27,000 1,174,445 42 15,000 660,000 16/07/2021 15 5,000 217,000 52 15,000 654,000 19/07/2021 88 25,000 1,084,887.5 84 27,000 1,176,073.75 20/07/2021 116 37,500 1,623,750 133 17,997 781,185.2 21/07/2021 40 10,000 432,500 164 20,000 870,483.7 22/07/2021 0 0 0 130 50,000 2,193,500 23/07/2021 53 10,395 460,883.25 62 18,000 801,600 26/07/2021 75 15,000 665,700 47 12,000 535,485 27/07/2021 45 13,000 577,400 150 46,500 2,097,980 28/07/2021 65 10,000 452,730 61 15,000 689,633.5 29/07/2021 16 1,500 69,000 6 1,500 69,900 30/07/2021 7 2,130 97,117.5 41 8,130 376,293 02/08/2021 145 20,000 922,880 0 0 0 03/08/2021 139 22,000 1,033,080 195 28,000 1,326,975 04/08/2021 0 0 0 20 5,000 238,200 05/08/2021 0 0 0 24 10,000 481,100 06/08/2021 29 5,000 239,700 0 0 0 09/08/2021 143 20,000 960,080 0 0 0 10/08/2021 22 5,000 241,000 108 15,000 727,500 11/08/2021 126 20,000 962,600 0 0 0 12/08/2021 161 30,000 1,430,000 0 0 0 13/08/2021 96 18,000 863,520 0 0 0 16/08/2021 98 22,850 1,085,386 0 0 0 17/08/2021 7 600 28,578 197 25,000 1,196,590.525 18/08/2021 85 15,000 716,547.68 41 7,000 335,580 19/08/2021 236 30,000 1,412,150 109 29,201 1,393,123.315 20/08/2021 66 18,000 856,100 229 36,000 1,727,715.35 23/08/2021 0 0 0 175 20,000 968,300 24/08/2021 95 20,000 968,350 43 5,000 244,375 25/08/2021 33 8,970 434,551.65 71 17,000 827,345.47 26/08/2021 180 30,000 1,452,550 43 20,000 971,000 27/08/2021 18 8,000 386,480 278 25,000 1,214,440 30/08/2021 126 10,200 496,881.855 65 10,000 488,329.94 31/08/2021 347 44,935 2,179,136.35 37 9,227 450,842.51 01/09/2021 2 2,867 138,189.4 175 30,000 1,464,890.92 02/09/2021 90 20,000 981,000 68 10,000 492,250 03/09/2021 194 40,000 1,943,000 119 20,000 975,310.665 06/09/2021 0 0 0 170 20,000 981,050 07/09/2021 128 30,000 1,471,500 127 20,000 984,165 08/09/2021 210 40,000 1,944,400 0 0 0 04/10/2021 323 30,000 1,326,740.625 0 0 0 05/10/2021 2 4,849 213,259.02 459 40,400 1,786,410.145 06/10/2021 232 37,000 1,632,213 274 32,000 1,419,791.06 07/10/2021 327 38,000 1,682,083.31 368 58,000 2,594,613.865 08/10/2021 307 35,000 1,553,936.855 0 0 0 11/10/2021 193 30,000 1,299,325 141 20,000 871,300 12/10/2021 67 10,000 432,496.65 146 10,000 439,187.765 13/10/2021 0 0 0 464 50,000 2,234,192.985 14/10/2021 0 0 0 122 10,000 458,475 15/10/2021 108 20,000 914,000 152 31,000 1,425,249.07 18/10/2021 116 20,000 913,400 209 30,000 1,380,675.82 19/10/2021 55 10,000 462,550 79 15,000 697,825 20/10/2021 43 12,500 578,250 35 7,500 352,187.5 21/10/2021 162 20,000 929,400 283 29,611 1,385,257.185 22/10/2021 148 25,000 1,168,725 42 5,000 235,250 25/10/2021 124 20,000 931,925 105 25,000 1,169,285.91 26/10/2021 100 20,000 938,161.5 155 20,000 942,125 27/10/2021 244 25,000 1,175,612.755 101 10,000 472,250 28/10/2021 0 0 0 165 30,000 1,445,950 29/10/2021 80 20,000 993,550 187 10,000 502,100 01/11/2021 89 18,000 906,735.8 233 19,309 978,089.39 02/11/2021 0 0 0 271 35,000 1,796,250 03/11/2021 0 0 0 359 25,000 1,314,359.5 04/11/2021 0 0 0 242 45,000 2,416,500 03/12/2021 396 50,000 2,607,420 333 30,000 1,586,040 06/12/2021 287 40,000 2,071,950 202 40,000 2,091,300 07/12/2021 0 0 0 211 40,000 2,094,000 08/12/2021 115 20,000 1,069,500 0 0 0 09/12/2021 138 16,500 885,242.88 89 16,592 898,413.76 10/12/2021 85 17,500 927,350 0 0 0

