GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended January 8, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the 2021 metrics the Company shared last week were exciting, and the momentum from 2021 has catapulted the Company into 2022! Last week, the Company secured over 400 player registrations to each event, bringing this weekend's tournaments to a combined total of over 1,500 player registrations!



GGToor, Inc. is small in terms of numbers of team members but mighty when it comes to accomplishments and aspirations for 2022. Accell Audit & Compliance based in Tampa, Florida has begun auditing the corporation. Once audits are completed, the Company will make application to upgrade to the OTC:QB and it will become a “Fully Reporting” public company. The Company will launch its Altcoin in 2022. The Company is growing player registrations, Discord membership, Twitch viewers on average of 10% per month. The Company is actively reviewing several acquisition candidates and it anticipates successfully closing one or more in 2022. Once the Company has identified an acquisition candidate and there is a high probability of closing a transaction, the Company will file a form 8K and issue a press release with details. The Company will be making applications to numerous states and jurisdictions to secure gaming licenses. Folks, if you have not figured it out yet, 2022 is going to be EPIC for GGToor, Inc.

John V Whitman Jr., had this to say, “All I have to say to those who currently hold a short position in GTOR or are entertaining shorting GTOR is this: ‘Guys it is going to Sting!’ GGToor is growing every metric at levels well beyond projections. This management report provides just a few major highlights shareholders can expect from management in 2022. GGToor, Inc. is without question becoming a global leader in eSports and 2022 is going to be an exciting ride.”

The New Year begins full of promise and opportunities for our players and members! The Company has budgeted eighteen events each month for 2022, and already has seven in the books for January. The Company’s portfolio of eSports tournaments will branch into virtually every genre, from First-Person shooters, Battle Royale, and Multiplayer online battle Arenas (MOBAs) to Collectible Card Games, classic card games, classic sports games, strategy games, and more.

The Company’s tournaments continue to deliver value for the players and the Community. The Company is excited to offer that value to new advertisers and sponsors as they join us in the months ahead! This week's Legends of Runeterra event was co-sponsored by Metafy, and the players were energized to battle it out for their share of the $1,000 USD cash prize pool. Meanwhile, the viewers that tuned in on Twitch also had a chance to win - a total of $250 in gift certificates was given away to fans over the course of the weekend!

The Gathering tournament, the 6th in the series, set a new record for the most player registrations for that game. The Company saw Zachary Okorn take a gamble in the semi-finals, choosing to keep an opening hand with his only mana source being tap lands; Alejandro Sepulveda's mono-white aggro deck took advantage, quickly rushing down his opponent's life total for the win. In the other semi-finals match, a mono-green aggro mirror match was ironically the battle that lasted the longest during the top cut, as each player worked to develop a wider board and create an advantage. Ultimately, Antonio Morlando finally was able to break through with better top decks and Unnatural Growth to help win key trades. In the Grand Finals, mono-green and mono-white quickly traded damage, and Antonio proved unstoppable, winning the match, and ending the day with a perfect 11-0 record, claiming the title of reigning GGToor champion!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan. If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun!

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

