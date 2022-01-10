Denny’s Corporation To Expand Market Share Through Partnership With REEF

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will partner with REEF, the largest operator of virtual restaurants, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America, to provide new delivery options from virtual kitchens in metropolitan trade areas. The Company is actively coordinating with REEF on the launch of initial test market locations which will be a matter of a future announcement.



“As the first family dining brand to partner with REEF, we are excited to see how Denny’s can serve more guests through REEF’s convenient and scalable delivery solutions,” said Denny’s Chief Executive Officer John Miller. “We have successfully extended the reach of the Denny’s brand through online and delivery channels using our existing network of restaurants, and we look forward to reaching even more guests with REEF, particularly in key under-penetrated metropolitan markets with high consumer demand for delivery.”

Through this partnership, Denny’s plans to expand its footprint across the U.S. and also be a key player in REEF’s platform for breakfast offerings.

“Denny’s is a legendary family dining brand that has remained culturally resonant for over sixty years,” said REEF’s Executive Vice President of Kitchens and Brand Kenneth Rourke. “Through our partnership, we are excited to continue spreading Denny’s signature menu through our innovative delivery model while offering a wider array of breakfast items and American favorites to our customers.”

Denny’s will offer many of their signature menu items, such as the savory “Grand Slamwich” and “Moons Over My Hammy,” or the sweet Double Berry Banana Pancakes and Apple Crisp. The menu would not be complete without the fan favorite “Grand Slam” — two pancakes, two eggs, two strips of bacon, AND two sausage links — all for delivery through REEF’s network of delivery kitchens.

About REEF, The Neighborhood Company

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that bring the best goods, services, and experiences to the neighborhood. With a proximity ecosystem of over 8,000 locations and a team of over 18,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we’re making the place you live, the place you love to be.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 29, 2021, Denny’s had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Guam, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.