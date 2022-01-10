Global Seed Paper Market Size Estimated to Reach About USD 1,600 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9%: Study by Facts & Factors

Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a fresh research report titled “Seed Paper Market By Seed Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers, and Herbs), By Application (Business Cards, Greeting Cards & Invitations, Coasters, Tea Packaging, Calendars, Bookmarks & Tags, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Seed Paper Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 800 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,600 Million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 9% between 2021 and 2026.”

The COVID scenario, along with the economic slump, has altered the market figures for the entire international market. The primary and secondary drivers of the seed paper market are discussed in detail in this professional and extremely detailed report. Other topics covered include production, market share, leading segments, and regional analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Seed Paper? How big is the Seed Paper Market?

Market Overview & Coverage:

Seed paper is a recyclable eco-friendly paper manufactured with post- end-user material and fixed with seeds. In addition to this, when the paper is implanted into the earth, the seeds germinate by them and sprout and the paper decomposes away. Seed paper does not need trees to be cut nor does it involve toxic bleaching. It is a sustainable product that germinates into a plant after use.

A large number of flowers, vegetables, and plant seeds are utilized in seed paper for the ornamental effect. Moreover, decorative effects and colors are likely to be produced by the flowers & seeds in the seed paper. Based on the type of seed and depending upon the process utilized, myriad colors, width, and patterns can be produced. Seed paper is projected to be utilized for business cards, journals, invitations, stationery, money, decorative wraps, and wrist bands.

Industry Major Market Players

Buddy Burst

Earthly Goods

American Meadows.com

Green Field Paper

Tomato & Co.

Symphony Handmade Paper

Seed Paper India

Labora

W. Atlee Burpee

Botanical Paper Works Inc.

Etsy

Natural Branding S.L

Global Seed Paper Market: Growth Factors

Enhancement in the rate of seed replacement rate to drive the market trends by 2027

The rise in the number of persons inclined towards the usage of environment-friendly & recyclable items in order to protect the environment will prompt the business expansion during the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the seed replacement rate is predicted to play a key role in bridging the demand-supply gap of the product during the period from 2021 to 2026.

Furthermore, with enhancement in seed replacement rate, the seed quality is likely to be improved. The utilization of the improved seeds to manufacture the seed papers is predicted to raise the output of high-quality seed paper items in the near future. All these aspects are likely to lucratively steer the expansion of the seed paper industry during the forecast timeline.

Apparently, extensive use of seed paper in business cards, wrist bands, coasters, coffee cup sleeves, brand solutions, invitations & greeting cards, journals, gift tags, door hangers, and calendars. Additionally, the product is used for minimizing the waste & repurposing utilized products.

Moreover, the usage of seed papers accounts lucratively towards the reforestation activities and this, in turn, will propel the scope of the business over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, the erosion of plant genetic resources can obstruct the expansion of the seed paper industry over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, the lack of availability of skilled manpower can put brakes on the business surge. However, an increase in the demand for the product across the farming sector will produce new growth avenues for the market and nullify the hindrances on the business growth during the forecast timeline.

Global Seed Paper Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 800 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 1,600 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Buddy Burst, Earthly Goods, American Meadows.com, Green Field Paper, Tomato & Co., Symphony Handmade Paper, and Others Key Segment By Seed Type, By Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Seed Paper Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global seed paper market is segmented based on seed type, application, and regions.

Flowers to lead the seed type segment over the forecast timeline

The growth of the flowers segment is credited to the rise in the seed replacement rate in cultivation activities.

Greeting Cards & Invitations segment to dominate the application landscape

The surge in the segmental growth over the forecast timeline is due to a rise in the utility of greeting cards & invitation cards today.

Regional Dominance:

North America to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeframe is due to the humungous need for seed paper in farming activities in countries like the U.S.

Browse the full “Seed Paper Market by Seed Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers, and Herbs), By Application (Business Cards, Greeting Cards & Invitations, Coasters, Tea Packaging, Calendars, Bookmarks & Tags, and Others), and By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/seed-paper-market-report

This report segments the Seed Paper market as follows:

Global Seed Paper Market: By Seed Type Segment Analysis

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers

Herbs

Global Seed Paper Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Business Cards

Greeting Cards & Invitations

Coasters

Tea Packaging

Calendars

Bookmarks & Tags

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Seed Paper market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9%.

Through the primary research, it was recognized that the seed paper market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 800 Million in 2020.

Based on Seed Type segmentation, Flowers lead the seed type segment over the forecast timeline.

Based on application segmentation, Greeting Cards & Invitations segment dominate the application landscape.

On the basis of region, “North America” contributes majorly towards the overall market revenue share.

