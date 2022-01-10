Health eCareers and American Osteopathic Association Announce Partnership

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health eCareers and the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) are pleased to announce a new partnership focused on connecting osteopathic physicians (DOs) seeking new job opportunities with thousands of healthcare employers across the nation.

Through this partnership, all physician job opportunities posted to Health eCareers will be searchable via the new AOA Career Center, which serves the profession of more than 168,000 DOs and osteopathic medical students.

Heath eCareers' three decades of healthcare recruiting expertise will help the AOA's members not only advance in their careers but also enter new roles that position them to make a significant impact on the wellbeing of the patients and communities they serve.

"As the osteopathic profession continues to grow, the AOA is dedicated to expanding the programs and services we provide osteopathic physicians and medical students. This new partnership will greatly improve the level of access we offer to physician job opportunities across the full spectrum of medical specialties and practice settings," says AOA CEO Kevin M. Klauer, DO, EJD. "Leveraging Health eCareers' network of employers will significantly bolster the portfolio of career advancement services we're able to offer our members."

Osteopathic medicine is recognized as one of the fastest-growing health care professions in the country. With 57 percent of DOs working in primary care, this partnership will help answer the need for primary care physicians, as well as non-primary care specialists practicing emergency medicine, anesthesiology, obstetrics and gynecology, surgery and psychiatry.

"The Association of American Medical Colleges projects a primary care physician shortage of between 17,800 and 48,000 physicians by 2034. We know DOs can help fill this shortage, as they are positioned to continue record growth with 26% of all current medical students pursuing osteopathic medicine," says Greg Chang, Managing Director of Health eCareers. "Our partnership with the American Osteopathic Association can help bring a broader reach, creating a deeper impact to the healthcare community."

DOs looking to find their next career can visit the AOA Career Center, now powered by Health eCareers.

Healthcare organizations can learn more about these solutions by emailing Health eCareers at info@healthecareers.com.

