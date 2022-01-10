MYBREAD® Gluten Free Bakery Launches Original Flatbread Pitas at Select Walmart Stores

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYBREAD® Gluten Free Bakery, a dedicated gluten-free bakery located in Racine, Wis., has launched their Original Flatbread Pitas at select Walmart stores around the country. The pitas can be found in the freezer section of select stores in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin.

MYBREAD's delicious and versatile Flatbread Pitas are the recent recipient of two Guided Buyer "Gluten Free Awards" in the category of "Best Gluten Free Pizza Crust" and "Best Gluten Free Wrap". Consumers use the pitas to make a range of dishes, such as crispy pizzas, fluffy wraps, and naan bread substitutions. They also do well when served alongside soups, salads, and dips. In addition to being gluten-free, the pita is vegan and free from dairy, eggs, nuts and soy.

Dan Gallagher, Founder & CEO of MYBREAD®, began his gluten-free baking journey after being diagnosed with Celiac disease as a teenager. With both his mother and sister being diagnosed with the disease as well, Gallagher's family struggled to find quality gluten-free bread. Many of the available brands at the time produced breads that were bland, dry, and susceptible to falling apart.

With help from his mother, Gallagher began to pursue a new passion baking his own gluten-free bread at home. As time progressed, this passion evolved into an obsession to create the best-tasting and highest-quality gluten-free breads possible.

"We are really excited to be partnering with Walmart to bring our Flatbread Pitas to more gluten- and allergen-free consumers," said Gallagher.

"MYBREAD® represents a new era of gluten-free products that are of improved quality, taste, texture and variety. As someone with Celiac disease and a member of the Celiac community myself, I understand that gluten-free consumers are no longer satisfied with the same old options. They are demanding the best gluten-free products available, and MYBREAD is here to help."

For a full list of stores, please visit the 'Find MYBREAD' store locator on https://mybreadbakery.com/apps/store-locator/. The official announcement video can be found on the MYBREAD® Gluten Free Bakery YouTube channel.

MYBREAD® Gluten Free Bakery is a dedicated gluten-free bakery located in Racine, Wis. We differentiate ourselves by making all of our products vegan and free from dairy, eggs, nuts and soy. We strive to be an industry leader in taste and quality while eliminating as many common allergens as possible. All of our products are certified gluten-free by the Gluten Intolerance Group and Kosher by the Chicago Rabbinical Council. Since 2013, we've worked to advance our mission by expanding our product offerings, continuing to source the safest and highest quality ingredients possible, and improving and updating our bakery facility. We are proud to invite you to join us on this journey and "Make MYBREAD Your Bread®."

