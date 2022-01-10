The CE Shop Expands Real Estate Leadership Through the Acquisitions of Mbition, American Home Inspectors Training, and Stringham Schools

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CE Shop (backed by Waud Capital Partners), a leading provider of real estate education, has acquired Mbition Real Estate, American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT), and Stringham Schools. With this investment, The CE Shop is expanding its existing offering of education for real estate agents, brokers, and mortgage loan originators, and will now additionally serve home inspectors and home appraisers with their superior online learning system. This deal also brings a significant textbook and e-book publishing component under The CE Shop for the first time.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mbition, AHIT, and Stringham Schools to The CE Shop family," said Gary Weiss, CEO at The CE Shop. "Our 96% student satisfaction rating and industry-leading pass rate are testimony to the educational excellence we provide. Adding the superb courses and teams of these organizations will not only accelerate our double-digit growth but complete our real estate portfolio by serving additional professions within the industry."

Career education has been steadily shifting toward online learning over the last few years, and this movement was only accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CE Shop's 16-year history of being at the forefront of learning technology has led to incredible growth and market share, and these acquisitions follow its brand promise to provide an innovative and results-driven learning experience.

"The addition of these companies will enable us to even better educate our students and the communities they serve, and we're excited to apply our educational expertise to new offerings," said Dan Harris, President of Real Estate at The CE Shop. "These acquisitions and our commitment to our customers will cement us as an undisputed market leader, with a wider breadth of curriculum than any other provider."

About The CE Shop

Founded in 2005, The CE Shop is the leading provider of education for real estate agents and mortgage loan officers, with online courses available in every state and U.S. territory. Driven by a belief that the right education can truly make a difference, they've served over one million students and transformed lives with results-driven coursework built around real-world scenarios. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

About Mbition Real Estate

Mbition is an industry-leading resource for licensing and Continuing Education for real estate professionals and organizations, helping more than 600,000 people earn licenses, advance their careers, and start a new business. They give students access to convenient, cost-effective education resources.

About American Home Inspectors Training

American Home Inspectors Training is your one-stop home inspection training company for pre-license training, continuing education, tools, inspection reports, reporting software, marketing, and the support services you need to get your home inspection business up and running quickly.

About Stringham Schools

For over 30 years Stringham Schools has been Utah's leader in real estate education. As the most recognized and sought-after real estate school in Utah, they don't just provide real estate classes, they promote student success by providing plenty of resources to succeed, including making their curriculum affordable, flexible, and convenient.

