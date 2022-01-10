Sun Genomics Expands Testing Options for its Floré Gut Health Suite of Products

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Genomics, creator of Floré, the world’s only fully customized precision probiotic, announced today it is expanding its gut health test options for its Floré product line in 2022. The company’s founder and CEO, Sunny Jain, will discuss the expansion during his presentation at the virtual Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase on January 10-19, 2022. Registered attendees can access Sun Genomics’ recorded company presentation on-demand, at their own convenience.



Sun Genomics is announcing three new clinical tests as part of its CLIA approved laboratory. These tests, the Floré Gut Inflammation Test, Flore Gastrointestinal Pathogen Test, and Floré Heavy Metal Test are available on flore.com. As Sun Genomics continues to expand its testing capabilities, the company will help a wider population identify and address a variety of gut health issues.

At the Digital Medicine & MedTech Showcase, Jain will discuss the science around the gut microflora and elaborate on the bridge between selfcare and healthcare, particularly as more people continue to view their gut health an important factor of their overall health.

“The more we can create customized probiotic solutions rooted in the results of whole genome microflora testing, the better we can help the hundreds of millions of people suffering from gut health issues,” said Jain. “As more people become empowered to take control of their gut health, and more physicians become aware of the testing technology, we believe gut microflora testing will become the new standard of care.”

Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, as part of Biotech Showcase, is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. The Showcase is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors fostering investment and partnership opportunities.

“We are delighted that Sun Genomics will be presenting at Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. “Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase is a prime occasion for today’s cutting edge entrepreneurs and motivated investors to come together to discover the potential of technologies that will drive the future of the life science industry.”



Since its founding in 2016, Sun Genomics has serviced tens of thousands of customers with its Floré precision gut health offering. For more information on Sun Genomics, visit https://flore.com/.

ABOUT DIGITAL MEDICINE & MEDTECH SHOWCASE

Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase is part of Biotech Showcase, which is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 14th year, Biotech Showcase is a well-established, highly respected conference featuring multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase and its family of events are produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

ABOUT SUN GENOMICS

Sun Genomics, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a leader in the field of gut health. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in made-to-order gut health tests and supplements based on an individual’s gut microflora. This approach ensures that customers receive a fully personalized gut health supplement delivered as part of a monthly subscription. https://flore.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f85aa08e-d984-47e9-83af-69a7c0f5991c