Beyond Identity Adds Former EMC, NetApp, and SecurityScorecard Executive Bill Hogan as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invisible multi-factor authentication (MFA) provider Beyond Identity today announced that technology and cybersecurity industry veteran Bill Hogan has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Hogan will lead the company’s worldwide sales team and further fuel its rapid growth and expansion into Asia and Latin America.



With a 30-year career leading sales teams at iconic companies including EMC, StorageApps (acquired by HP), and NetApp, and prominent cybersecurity firms including Fortinet and SecurityScorecard, Hogan has an unmatched track record of building and managing teams that generate considerable growth. He brings established relationships with leading cybersecurity and technology channel partners and global systems integrators. In a leadership position at NetApp, Hogan helped grow the top line from $700 million to $7 billion and improve channel contributions from 40% to north of 90% at peak. Under his leadership, SecurityScorecard increased revenue by 10x, expanded globally into over 60 countries, and achieved unicorn status on the back of a 100% channel-leveraged, go-to-market plan.

“Bill comes to us with a tremendous background in SaaS cybersecurity,” said TJ Jermoluk, CEO at Beyond Identity. “He has built direct sales teams and led them through explosive growth, but importantly for us, has demonstrated an ability to build partnerships to augment that growth. As Beyond Identity continues to expand through Europe and enters Asia and Latin America, Bill’s international experience will be a strong addition to our team. I am thrilled to have him on board.”

Hogan joins Beyond Identity on the heels of a robust 2021. The company achieved record growth with its Secure Work product, closing deals with well-known technology, gaming, biotechnology, and other companies across a wide array of vertical markets. In 2021, the company grew to more than 175 employees, added significant firepower to its already large engineering ranks, and hired sales, support, and engineering teams in the EMEA region. Beyond Identity is poised for a breakout year in 2022 with two new products recently added to its platform – Secure Customers and Secure DevOps – and a new integration with Microsoft Azure AD SSO.

“Bridging the gap between identity and security and enabling zero trust is a clear and present challenge for companies globally,” said Hogan. “The company’s founders, Jim Clark and TJ Jermoluk, have built a groundbreaking product set that eliminates passwords and ensures only secure endpoints gain access to critical apps and cloud resources. I am excited to bring this solution to enterprise customers globally, leveraging the channel to the fullest extent possible.”

Beyond Identity is fundamentally changing how the world logs in with a groundbreaking invisible MFA platform that provides the most secure and frictionless authentication on the planet. We stop ransomware and account takeover attacks in their tracks and dramatically improve the user experience. Beyond Identity’s state-of-the-art platform eliminates passwords and other phishable factors, enabling organizations to confidently validate users’ identities. The solution ensures users log in from authorized devices, and that the device meets the security policy requirements for the target application during login and continuously after that. Our revolutionary approach empowers zero trust by cryptographically binding the user’s identity to their device and analyzing hundreds of risk signals on an ongoing basis. The company’s advanced risk policy engine enables organizations to “shift left” by adding completely secure authentication and utilizing risk signals for protection, rather than just for detection and response. For more information on why Snowflake, Unqork, and Roblox use Beyond Identity, please visit www.beyondidentity.com.

