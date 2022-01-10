A New Art Renaissance: Museum Art Book Release Date: April 1, 2022 by Santo Cervello from Actor's Corner Café: "Time Gates, The Intuitive Art of Santo Cervello," Volume lll & lV.

SOLVANG, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Here comes another “Time Gates” by Santo Cervello. A museum art book which holds three hundred images of past, present, and future time. Volume III and IV are now coming together as one of a kind eBook, available on Kindle.

“Time Gates” Volume I, II and V, by Santo Cervello, are now for purchase on Amazon.

Foreword by Grace Lebecka

“Time Gates, The Intuitive Art of Santo Cervello” Volume lll.

A few years ago we received a wonderful visit from two of our dearest friends. John and his wife decided to drive up from Malibu, California, to the Santa Ynez Valley and joined us for dinner.

John is a kind and gentle fellow that works as a music producer. He creates clean, clear wonderful sound for his musician clients and their music is heard World Wide. Santo spent some time with John, asking him one question: “Is it possible, to find the crystal clear sound that creates peace for Humanity on Earth?”

The images of this art book emerged during an extraordinary period of the global pandemic when Humanity became One. Volume III is full of wandering detours, tests, entrapments, real dangers and exciting encounters. There are healers and guides who bring hope to humanity with a slice of Johnny’s apple pie. Can we give hope to the hiding child, in the Time Gates of our heart and can we find peace on Earth together?

It has been written, that the artist is first to arrive as the New Renaissance begins. The Sound Seeker’s Journey is to find the key that opens the sealed museum doors which lead us into rooms of truth. This art book is the call of the artist for peace.

About the Author & Artist

In 2011 before opening the Actor’s Corner Café, Santo and his wife Grace, were creating the art museum. The five volumes of "Time Gates" by Santo Cervello hold almost seven hundred art images. This compelling work of art is interwoven with fiction, drama, poetry, and philosophical discourses. It is as if you enter, a very unique theater, where everything brims with rich imagery, vibrancy and dynamism.

Santo Cervello has worked as actor-director and writer-producer in Canadian Theatre presenting innovative and transformative drama that reached millions of people in Canada, the US, and Great Britain. He wrote plays for the CBC and BBC radio and a TV series for Singapore Television and performed in Carnegie Recital Hall in New York City.

In 1972 Mr. Cervello established the Erewhon Theatre which awakened passions and created vibrant trends in Canadian Theatre until 2011. With his wife Grace, they now live in California and are currently working on the upcoming “Time Gates” Volume III and IV.

All five volumes of “Time Gates” reflect a diverse, professional background of its author: from an actor/director/producer/chef to an intuitive art painter/writer/philosopher and an entrepreneur. For more information, please check: https://www.actorscornercafe.com/

