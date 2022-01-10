Mursion Named to GSV EdTech 150

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mursion, the industry-leading human-powered AI platform for practicing and developing essential workplace skills, today announced its inclusion in the GSV EdTech 150, a compilation of the world’s most transformative growth companies in digital learning curated by female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm GSV Ventures.

Today, EdTech companies have an incredible opportunity to leverage technology not just to increase access and affordability of education but to improve quality and outcomes for learners. The companies doing this at scale and achieving the highest Return on Education (RoE) are in the 2022 edition of the GSV EdTech 150.

Mursion was selected from more than 3,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies revolutionizing the world of education technology to be honored in the Workforce Learning Category. GSV estimates that together these 150 companies reach roughly 3 billion people — almost half of the global population — and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.

GSV launched the list of education technology leaders in 2020 with the EdTech 50. Due to rapid growth in the sector, necessitated by a global pandemic and continued remarkable technological evolutions, the list increased to 150 in 2021. In 2022, the sector shows no signs of slowing down with the 150 companies selected for this year’s list collectively experiencing revenue growth in the high double digits.

“Mursion’s mission is to make the development of essential human skills accessible to all through meaningful interactions in the metaverse,” said CEO Mark Atkinson. “To be recognized by GSV in both 2021 and 2022 with an inclusion on the organization’s prestigious list of global EdTech 150 companies validates our work in engaging learners with unique and pioneering opportunities for deep practice that leads to lifelong learning.”

“Today, we announce the annual GSV EdTech 150," said Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "As the global pandemic continues to drive learners online, more and more companies are innovating in the digital learning space — making it increasingly competitive for companies to make the top 150. We evaluated more than 3,000 companies globally this year. The way GSV sees it, Ed is on The Edge, and increasingly more companies have the ideas, know-how, and talent to transform the world and provide all people equal access to the future. We know these companies are well-equipped to help us achieve that goal, and we look forward to watching them do so.”

To arrive at its listing, GSV evaluated more than 3,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private for-profit companies that met the following criteria:

VC or PE-backed companies in Digital Learning, excluding public and nonprofit companies

Companies that have achieved meaningful scale, and primarily, but not exclusively, those that are post-Series A in their development

Companies experiencing strong, organic top-line growth

The final selection is determined by GSV’s proprietary scoring system, which applies scores across several KPIs such as revenue scale, revenue growth, active learner reach, international reach, and margin profile.

The GSV EdTech 150 is distributed across three major sectors: Life-Long Learning, Higher Ed, and K-12. Life-Long Learning (inclusive of Workforce Learning and Adult Consumer Learning) is the leading sector with 42 percent of the GSV EdTech 150 falling within the category, with an additional 5 percent of companies serving the Life-Long Learning and Higher Ed blend and another 3 percent serving both K-12 and Life-Long Learning. Together K-12 and Early Childhood account for 27 percent of the list, while companies in the Higher Ed sector account for 5 percent, and 9 percent of the GSV EdTech 150 serve a blend of the two. Excitingly, more companies are serving all sectors than ever before, with 9 percent of the GSV EdTech 150 serving all three major sectors.



See the full GSV EdTech 150 at www.asugsvsummit.com/edtech-150.



About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. Mursion has been named as one of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies in 2021 by the Financial Times and Inc. To learn more, visit http://www.mursion.com.

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a female-led, multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion education sector. The fund is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III and backs innovative entrepreneurs around the world in the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning. GSV manages over $675 million in global EdTech investments. Portfolio holdings include Andela, Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Course Hero, Degreed, Guild, MasterClass, Outlier, Photomath, Quizizz, Lead School, Brightchamps, and ClassPlus, among others.