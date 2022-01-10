Alkame Signs Production Agreement with Sistry Foods

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has signed an agreement with Sistry Foods, LLC.



Sistry Foods was started by three sisters born out of need and together they created a line of sauces that everyone could enjoy regardless of dietary restrictions. The sauces come in 3 flavors, Chili Chipotle, Jalapeno Cilantro, and Ranch Dressing. The delicious sauces are made with clean, plant-based ingredients.

"We are very excited to be working with the team at Sistry Foods," stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. “This is such a unique product, and we feel it will be very successful for them, and really highlights the diverse capabilities of our organization. We very much look forward to seeing these products grow.”

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty food & beverage manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame’s other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a diversified publicly traded holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products that utilize an enhanced water proprietary technology when applicable to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer food and beverages products, hemp products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms. For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

