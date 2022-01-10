New Rental Kit Simplifies Interlaboratory Comparison (ILC)

YORK, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morehouse Instrument Company, Inc. today announced a new service that helps calibration laboratories satisfy the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 requirement for interlaboratory comparison (ILC) and validate their CMC claims. Many force calibration laboratories need help proving out their measurement capability. The ILC rental kit from Morehouse provides a simple way for laboratories to monitor their performance by direct comparison.



The ILC rental kit includes:

25k or 100k ultra-precision load cell calibrated with deadweight primary standards

Highly accurate 4215 indicator with cable

ISO compression adapter that reduces errors and simplifies setup

Instructions and calibration certificate (optional)

Custom case for safe transportation

When a laboratory receives a rental kit, they perform a calibration and record the data. The laboratory compares their data with the calibration certificate from Morehouse to conduct the ILC. As an alternative, the laboratory can opt to receive a formal report from a proficiency testing provider. Morehouse has partnered with Sapphire Proficiency Testing for this optional third-party review.

“Morehouse wants to help laboratories make better force measurements,” said Henry Zumbrun, President of Morehouse Instrument Company. “This new service is one more way we solve measurement challenges and support more accurate measurements.”

Morehouse Instrument Company: At Morehouse we create a safer world by helping our customers make better force and torque measurements. We believe in changing how people think about force and torque calibration. We challenge the “just calibrate it” mentality by educating our customers on what matters, what causes significant errors, and focus on reducing them. Morehouse makes simple to use calibration products. We build fantastic force equipment that is plumb, level, square, rigid, and provide unparalleled calibration service with less than two-week lead times.

